265-Lbs Conor McGregor Threatens to ‘Kill’ UFC Heavyweight Star

Conor McGregor and his Twitter antics are back at it, with a certain surging UFC Heavyweight contender getting caught in the crosshairs in this instance. McGregor has earned a reputation for his callous nature and disparaging comments aimed at his peers and anyone that has uttered his name in vain. Over the past few years, several athletes have been the victims of defamatory remarks from McGregor, regardless of their weight or activity status. Integral names in the sports’ history and former champions such as Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier have also experienced the wrath of the Notorious one.

Now, a certain rising UFC Heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall, has suffered the vexation of the Irishman in light of his latest comments. Aspinall’s latest comments regarding the former two-weight world champion’s comeback fight have landed him in a pickle.

McGregor had previously mentioned on his live stream facetiously that he weighed 265 lbs. The heavyweight weight limit. However, it would be a distant dream to match up against a legitimate heavyweight, even for him.

Conor McGregor launches a brutal verbal attack at a UFC Heavyweight!

Tom Aspinall has made the headlines throughout the past couple of years thanks to his meteoric rise in the heavyweight division. Perhaps the most complete fighter in the promotion’s division today, Aspinall received plaudits from influential sports members for his impeccable ability to perform martial arts.

Recently the Brit spoke to Jamal Niaz as he rehabilitates his knee injury, which he sustained against Curtis Blaydes in the first 15 seconds of the first round in July last year. His comments warranted a response from the 34-year-old McGregor, who didn’t pull any punches.

When asked about his thoughts on McGregor’s return, Aspinall retorted that he wasn’t excited and keen on McGregor. He said:

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it. I’ll still watch it, but I’m kinda of over McGregor. For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I’m super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won’t be upset about it.”

The Notorious one took exception to Aspinall’s comments and took to his Twitter to provide a scathing attack on him. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor said:

“Bum prick. Say sayonara to that gk deal kid. Starve you and kill you I will you fucking disrespectful prick. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

Aspinall in turn, hysterically clapped back.

It doesn’t seem as though the Mac is a fan of Aspinall. It’s well worth noting that there have been no prior incidents between the pair up until now. Aspinall hasn’t responded to McGregor’s latest rant, which makes it intriguing.

Conor McGregor’s return!

The Mac is slated for a sensational return to MMA against the fifth-best lightweight in the world, Michael Chandler.

The pair are set to shoulder coaching responsibilities on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is set to be aired from May until June. Following this, the two men are expected to slug it out in the octagon.

Both men have provided their initial comments on the matchup. McGregor has said he feels energetic and is looking forward to the contest.

While Michael Chandler remains ecstatic that he will finally be compensated a career payday, having received the fight he has campaigned his entire UFC career for.

