Ciryl Gane Record: Has ‘Bon Gamin’ Ever Lost a UFC Fight?

The most decorated striker in the UFC heavyweight division, Cyril Gane, is all set to step inside the octagon on March 4th. France had its heavyweight star on the rise when Gane made a mark in the UFC. ‘Bon Gamin’ had a fantastic run in the UFC and impressed everybody with his unique style of fighting. Gane is a very technical kickboxer who has an understanding of range as well as anyone in the sport. The 6 foot 4 is ready to step inside the octagon and face one of the most decorated light heavyweight fighters in Jon Jones at UFC 285. With an incredible record in the UFC, fans wonder if Cyril Gane has ever lost inside the octagon.

With an impressive record in the UFC and stand-up clinics by Gane, the match-up against Jones would be an interesting one to watch. Fans around the world can’t wait for this event. Ahead of the fight, let’s look at Gane’s UFC loss.

Does Ciryl Gane have a UFC loss?

Cyril Gane has incredible wins over some of the biggest names in the 265-pound division. Gane has defeated the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, Junior Dos Santos, Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and more.

However, ‘Bon Gamin’ came up short against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Both Ngannou and Gane were former teammates and used to train together. Ngannou went on to become the heavyweight champion of the world. Gane was an up-and-coming guy. So it was inevitable for them to cross paths down the line.

At UFC 270, Gane fought against Ngannou for the heavyweight championship and lost the fight. Cyril Gane was looking good at the start. But eventually, Francis Ngannou wrestled his way to victory. Gane lost the fight via unanimous decision at UFC 270 on Jan 22, 2022. Cyril Gane’s record in the UFC is 8 wins with only 1 loss.

Fans were excited to see a rematch that was bound to happen between these two forces. Francis Ngannou has now left the UFC to pursue his goals in a different combat sport. It is highly unlikely we get to see Cyril Gane vs Francis Ngannou ever again.

Gane vs. Jones- UFC 285

Though Cyril Gane has only one loss to his name, he would be more than ready to come back and face Jon Jones at UFC 285 on March 4th. Both the fighters are more than ready to put on a show in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Both Jones and Gane are puzzles to solve, and we find out in a few days. Jon Jones has been training with Henry Cejudo for his upcoming fight against Gane. The Frenchman, however, has labeled himself as being lazy when it comes to grappling and only training while a fight is announced. Gane also mentioned he has other opportunities outside of fighting, which are hard to deny.

With all the anticipation that is going around UFC 285, who do you guys think will be the new heavyweight champion of the world?

