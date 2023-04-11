After Adding $2M to His $250M Net Worth, Drake Sends Heartening Message to Israel Adesanya for His UFC 287 Triumph

Drake, the Canadian rapper, is famous for betting heavy money on various sports, including NBA, NFL, and more. Similarly, he wagers his money on major UFC fights. One of his recent bets was on UFC middleweight star Israel Adesanya. Interestingly, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was a betting favorite before his rematch against rival Alex Pereira. And Izzy surely lived up to the expectation and knocked out ‘Poatan’ in the second round of the fight.

As a result, Drake, who had wagered his money on Adesanya, won a lucrative sum. Following one of the biggest wins of his career, Drake sent the middleweight champion an inspiring message. Let’s look at what the millionaire rapper told Adesanya.

What did Drake say to Israel Adesanya after his UFC 287 victory?

After regaining his middleweight title in ferocious style, ‘The Last Stylebender’ posted pictures of his win on his official Instagram account. In the third slide of his post, Adesanya uploaded a screenshot of his chat with the Canadian millionaire rapper.

The UFC superstar captioned the post, “Use your imagination to power your manifestation!” In the DM with Drake, Adesanya wrote, “Bless you, brother! I needed that moment. What a f***en ride!” To which Drake replied, “You are an insane manifestation artist.”

In the pictures, ‘The Last Stylebender’ can be seen practicing the archer pose he used after knocking out Pereira. Thus, it seems like Adesanya was practicing his celebration even before the fight. Ultimately, he manifested it into reality.

Drake had wagered $1 million on Adesanya to win, and from that, $400k was for a win via KO. Ultimately, he won around $2 million after Adesanya’s victory. Thus, he added two million to his insane $250 net worth.

Adesanya’s celebration gained huge applause from fans. Izzy, with his win, has surely shut his haters. However, he still has three losses against Pereira, one in UFC and two in Glory Kickboxing. Thus, the score is yet to be settled. So is the rivalry still on?

Will there be Adesanya vs. Pereira 3?

Although fans would surely love it, it doesn’t seem like there will be a trilogy bout between Adesanya and Pereira. In the post-fight press conference, Adesanya clearly stated that he gave the chance to Pereira. Therefore, he won’t fight him next.

Even the UFC president Dana White, in the same press conference, stated that ‘Poatan’ might move up to the light heavyweight division. As a result, the trilogy looks far from possible.

However, nothing can be said about the sport of MMA. Given the success of both fights, the UFC might still be interested in a third. But that remains to be seen for now.

Would you like to see Adesanya and Pereira run it a third time? What do you think about Drake’s message?