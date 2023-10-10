After Beef With Logan Paul, Conor McGregor’s Close Friend Berates ‘Arsenal’ to Mock KSI

Veteran Bellator fighter Dillon Danis possesses impressive trash-talking and promotional skills. He used his prowess effectively to hype up his bout against Logan Paul. However, some argue that he occasionally goes too far, leading to a lawsuit from Nina Agdal. Yet, despite the legal troubles, Danis persists in his antics, recently targeting KSI, Logan Paul’s associate. In a bold move, the friend of Conor McGregor took to Twitter to mock KSI’s favorite soccer team, Arsenal, in an X-rated fashion.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first instance of ‘El Jefe’ targeting the British YouTuber. Earlier this year, in January, the duo had a scheduled fight, but Danis opted out, citing a rehydration clause, and referred to KSI as ‘a nobody.’ Despite the fight cancellation, their rivalry remains intense. Thus, Danis’ recent taunt aimed at KSI wasn’t unexpected.

Friend of Conor McGregor mocked Arsenal to agitate KSI

Dillon Danis shares many similarities with his teammate Conor McGregor. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star joined McGregor’s camp in 2016 to support him against Nate Diaz and has since become an integral part of his coaching team.

Advertisement

However, like McGregor, Danis occasionally crosses the line. This became evident when the close friend of Conor McGregor appeared to have urinated on an Arsenal jersey in a recent tweet. He said:

“What’s up KSI? Heard you like Arsenal. So I got you a little gift.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1711465497735168032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Danis employed this tactic to rile up the British YouTuber before his match against Tommy Fury. While it had a humorous touch, many people found his actions unnecessary.

The BJJ star used a similar approach to promote his own fight against Logan Paul. Leading up to the match, ‘El Jefe’ targeted the older Paul brother’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, with sensitive pictures and videos. This led to a legal response from her as she filed a lawsuit against Danis.

Advertisement

Danis-Agdal Lawsuit

The Paul brothers and Danis have had a rivalry over the years. Thus, ‘El Jefe‘ is going to fight Logan Paul on October 14th in Manchester, England. In order to promote their fight, the BJJ star shared sensitive images and videos of Agdal on his social media.

Some of those pictures were of Agdal alongside her former partners. Moreover, he also included the likes of LeBron James, Andrew Tate, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

During his appearance on Adin Ross’s livestream alongside Andrew Tate, Danis revealed that he will have to pay $400,000 in legal fees even though he wins the $150,000 lawsuit. What’s more, he even missed a court hearing appearance.

Advertisement