Throwback Clip Reveals One Thing Khabib Nurmagomedov Will ‘Never’ Pay For

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the many examples of fighters who changed their fortunes after entering the UFC. ‘The Eagle’ hails from one of the most remote regions in Russia where fighting is a way of life. From an early age, he was thrust into the sport of combat sambo by his father. After decades of hard work, ‘The Eagle’ has now reached a position financially where he does not have to fight anymore for a livelihood.

Despite being one of the highest paid athletes in the UFC, there is one thing that Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to pay for. In a throwback clip unearthed on social media, ‘The Eagle’ revealed to fellow teammate Daniel Cormier his approach towards PPV events. While speaking to Nurmagomedov, Cormier said,

“Purchase the PPV buy button. It is on the ESPN app. Buy.”

In response ‘The Eagle’ said,

“Buy? We have Russian link. Never pay brother, never pay.”

The cost of being a fan of the UFC has increased exponentially over the past few years. Ever since signing their broadcast deal with ESPN, the company has raised prices four times. The most recent price increase came at the end of 2022 when the promotion increased prices for PPVs. Along with that the price of the monthly ESPN subscription price was also increased. This meant a whopping increase in price to follow all UFC events.

In 2023, to watch all UFC PPV events along with the ESPN+ monthly subscription will exceed over $1,000. This is a major reason why illegal streaming is such a big problem which Dana White and the UFC are trying to curb.

It has been over three years since ‘The Eagle’ stepped away from the sport. Let’s take a look at what the former champion has been up to ever since.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to coaching at some point?

After stepping away from the sport as an athlete, ‘The Eagle’ served as coach for his teammates for a year. However, after Islam Makhachev was crowned champion, ‘The Eagle’ stepped away from coaching as well. Since then ‘The Eagle’ has completely distanced himself from the sport.

While he is still training often and staying in shape, he now spends most of his time with his family and on his businesses. Nurmagomedov has not dismissed a return to coaching completely. There is a very strong chance that ‘The Eagle’ returns to coaching after a few years on the sidelines spending time with his family. However, at this point in time, it is all speculation.