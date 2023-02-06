Dana White Berated for ‘Forgetting’ Islam Makhachev While Promoting UFC 284

As many say, Dana White is massively responsible for the success of one of the leading MMA promotions in the world UFC. He took the organization from being broke to a billion-dollar company. Thus, White is regarded as one of the greatest fight promoters in the history of combat sports.

However, even the best make mistakes. And a mistake in front of the media surely leaves a bad impression on the fans about the individual. Something similar happened with the UFC head honcho during a recent press conference while promoting the upcoming pay-per-view.

What did Dana White say about Islam Makhachev?

One of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year, UFC 284, is around the corner. The most exciting thing about the event is its headliner, the champion vs. champion bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

It is interesting to note that Makhachev and Volkanovski are number two and one on the pound-for-pound list. That is another exciting element of the fight. While describing the match in a recent interview, White called it a ‘monster fight.’

Dana White says legacy is at stake in Saturday's "monster" #UFC284 champ-vs-champ fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Full interview: https://t.co/GVyfxnFZfQ pic.twitter.com/wWmP31EPQS — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023

He also talked about the gates of the pay-per-view. Moreover, the UFC supremo was confident that this bout will break all the pay-per-view records in Australia and New Zealand. However, further in the interview, White forget to mention Islam Makhachev, which certainly didn’t settle well with the fans.

The promotion was already under fire for not promoting the fight enough, according to the main event fighter Islam Makhachev. However, White’s mistake has just added up to the disappointment of fans. Check out how the fans reacted to it in the comments below:

If only he could remember that one dude’s name. — Ike Turner (@straphangerike) February 5, 2023

Shameless product promotion while holding a Monster energy beverage. — Cobalt ಠ_ಠ Azurean (@CobaltAzurean) February 5, 2023

Couldn't even name half of the " legacy " matchup — BackseatMMA (@MmaBackseat) February 6, 2023

You mean Yeah vs Volkanovski — Bryan (@_illmatic22) February 5, 2023

‘Fight between ??? And Volkanovski’ — Terra T (@terra_fx) February 6, 2023

Dana forgot his name on purpose — Ancient Astronaut Theorist (@illADAPT) February 5, 2023

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski- A lightweight war

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is surely one of the biggest fights this year. Not only because of the pound-for-pound rankings on the line but also because of the history of the fighters in the promotion.

‘The Great’ is an undefeated fighter in the UFC. Moreover, he has been dominating the featherweight division for a long time now and has four successful title defenses under his name.

Meanwhile, Makhachev has only lost once in the promotion. Although he didn’t compete against many top-tier fighters, his win over former champion Charles Oliveira has proved his credibility in the division.

Volkanovski, going into the fight, has some disadvantages. He will be moving up to the lightweight division. Also, he has a shorter height and reach than Makhachev. But one cannot rule out his speed and striking ability.

‘The Great,’ previously displayed a strong ground defense against Brian Ortega. Thus, he won’t be easy on the ground for Makhachev. The Dagestani has been downplayed several times but has proven himself from time to time.

Hence, this is a highly unpredictable bout. Makhachev is currently a betting favorite going into the fight. However, nothing can be said until the two enter the cage.

What are your predictions for this fight? What do you guys think about White forgetting Makhachev’s name?