Alex Pereira Girlfriend: Who Is Merle-Did the UFC Champion Break Up With Her?

The noted UFC star, Alex Pereira, is currently having one of the best times of his professional career. ‘Poatan’ won the UFC light heavyweight gold in his last match at UFC 295 against Jiri Prochazka. However, things probably aren’t that good in Pereira’s personal life currently. The reasons for such speculations are related to his relationship with his girlfriend, Merle.

Several fans may have witnessed Merle in the Brazilian’s Instagram posts. She has also been spotted with Pereira’s kids at various UFC events to date. Merle works as a presenter for the combat sports coverage house ‘Fightology’. But a recent action from Pereira has sparked a discussion among the UFC community about the state of his relationship with Merle.

An Instagram post from Pereira in January this year showcased him with Merle for the first time. But a recent look at Pereira’s profile will reveal that he has removed the post. It will also show that the current UFC light heavyweight champ is not following Merle any more. This is why several reports, including an update from the MMA-covering ‘X’ account ‘Championship Rounds’ said that Pereira had broken up with Merle.

The Brazilian hasn’t spoken out on this issue yet and hence nothing can be documented. But the incidents that have taken place say that there might be a certain degree of legitimacy around the rumors. But most UFC fans may be more interested to know Pereira’s plans for 2024.

Who will Alex Pereira fight next?

‘Poatan’s’ UFC 295 in-octagon interview revealed that he still had his archrival, Israel Adesanya, on his radar. But the UFC CEO revealed that the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill, who vacated the title due to an injury, will get the next shot at it. ‘Sweet Dreams’ took to his own YouTube channel in July this year and revealed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a casual game of basketball.

But in one of his recent interviews with ‘MMA Fighting’ Hill also revealed that he will probably get fit enough to make a comeback in the second quarter of 2024. However, most fans might want to see Pereira fight once more since there’s plenty of time left. This is where the chances of another Pereira vs. Adesanya fight get pretty real. Well, the Brazilian has already revealed that he doesn’t have any problems. Hence, it’s ‘Izzy’ and the UFC authorities who currently hold the keys to a fifth Pereira vs. Adesanya fight.