Alexander Volkanovski Finds Overwhelming Support from Jon Anik and Others Upon Homecoming After UFC 298 Loss

Alexander Volkanovski has finally reached home after a weekend to forget. The former UFC Featherweight Champion lost his belt at UFC 298 after suffering a knockout loss. Just his third loss in his UFC career, losing is not a feeling the Australian is used to. However, being the classy champion that he is, he handled his loss with grace. As he returned home, his wife and daughter greeted him at the airport and fans gave their wholesome reactions to the moment on Instagram.

UFC fans are usually very ruthless, especially on social media. However, Alexander Volkanovski is one such fighter who just doesn’t have haters.

The Australian is loved by his fans and his peers. Jon Anik and Nick Kyrgios are just some of the names that showered him with support on Instagram:

Here’s what fans had to say:

“You’ve won the respect of the whole world champ.”

One user said:

“take the year off come back healthy and tko ilia inside 3”

Another user assured Alexander Volkanovski that he had the rematch:

“Keep your head up champ. U GOT THAT REMATCH”

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios said:

“My brother! Head up always”

One fan called ‘Volk’ a true champ:

“True champion inside and outside that octagon”

Jon Anik commented:

Volkanovski also got a word of appreciation from the new UFC Featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria share a wholesome moment on Instagram

Alexander Volkanovski was a class act, even in defeat. He gave no excuses for his loss and just congratulated his opponent on a good fight.

Despite all the trash talk leading up to the fight, Ilia Topuria put out a message on Instagram. He thanked Volkanovski and said it was an honor to share the octagon with him.

‘The Great’ responded by saying:

“Appreciate it brother. Congratulations on your victory.”

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have a lot of mutual respect for each other. However. Volkanovski is still looking for the rematch in Spain.

Ilia Topuria made it clear that he would defend his belt in Spain and the Australian is willing to fight him anywhere.