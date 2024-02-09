Anshul Jubli Next Match: When Will UFC Indian Star Make a Comeback?

It won’t be wrong to say that Indian MMA fighters haven’t been pretty successful in the UFC to date. After Bharat Khandare’s defeat against the noted Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 122, it was Anshul Jubli who lit a ray hope of in a plethora of Indian hearts. ‘King Of Lions’ may have lost his first UFC encounter at UFC 294 against Mike Breeden. But one of his recent appearances on the ‘Abhijit Chavda‘ YouTube podcast revealed that he is far from finished and is eyeing a strong comeback.

Advertisement

Jubli started his UFC 294 superbly fight against Breeden. Several MMA pundits believe that he may have won the first two rounds of the three-round scrap as well. But, his gas tank looked visibly compromised in the third round.

It caused him to slow down severely and absorb several strikes from his rival, ‘Money’. One of those strikes ultimately proved to be the final one as he got KO-ed in the third minute of the same round.

Advertisement

However, the 29-year-old Indian’s words about his next fight in the podcast revealed that it may not be pretty far away. Indian fans will probably witness him take the octagon within this year only. A translation of the words Jubli spoke about his fight in his native language will read:

“Hopefully, my next fight should happen somewhere within the next 4-5 months. We’re trying to get it within March or April if possible, but we know nothing else. Everything rest is up to the UFC”.

‘King Of Lions’ made his UFC debut in 2023 only. But his next words revealed that he has a deep understanding of how things work in the UFC. Jubli’s words sounded like he was echoing the UFC CEO, Dana White.

Anshul Jubli is probably aware of what Dana White likes

Dana White often grants fighters a lot of their wishes. But to have such a Conor McGregor-like fate, a fighter needs to be on top of his game. He should have the caliber to sell fights and also please audiences with superb in-octagon displays. But, until a fighter reaches such a stature, the UFC head honcho doesn’t like listening to their demands.

Advertisement

Jubli showcased that he had a perfect understanding of this thing. After revealing the possible timeline of his next fight, he laid stress on how he will have to fight whomever and whenever the UFC asks him to.

He is an unknown face in the promotion currently. But the vastly populated country of India will hope that Jubli reaches a position that provides him with a ‘Mystic Mac’ level of Dana White privilege.