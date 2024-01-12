“Bada**”: Fans Unite Around Dana White and Bruce Buffer as MMA Veteran Makes Unique Request for UFC 300

The UFC head honcho, Dana White, has always been vocal about making fights that the fans want to see. He also provided a real-life example of the same when he tried to keep the ‘TNT Sports’ anchor, Adam Catterall’s request for booking the noted UFC Fighter, Jim Miller, for a fight at UFC 300. Despite White’s assurance to Catterall, no one currently knows whether Miller will get a fight at UFC 300 or not. But a recent update from ‘TNT Sports’ revealed that the fans are all for it.

One of ‘TNT Sports’ recent Instagram updates revealed that even Miller wanted to fight at UFC 300. It also talked about one of Miller’s plans to file a petition and get himself introduced as “Jim ‘Fuc**ng’ Miller” by Bruce Buffer on the night of UFC 300. ‘TNT Sports’ collectively voted in favor of Miller’s petition as well. Their caption read:

“SIGN US UP @jimmiller_155 has ONE requested to be on the #UFC300 card… and we are all for it @brucebufferufc you’re up”

The comments section of the Instagram post showcased that the fans had paid attention to both of Miller’s issues. Some fans were excited to know that there’s a possibility of Miller being on the UFC 300 card. Their comments revealed that they wanted to watch Miller on the night 300 as well.

One such comment read, “Jim should have whatever he wants, absolute legend”.

Another fan expressed a similar opinion writing, “That would be bada**. Seeing Jim Miller surge late in his career is awesome”

However, there were others as well who paid attention to Miller’s demands as well. One fan probably knew that it was the discussion between the UFC head honcho and the TNT Sports associate Adam Caterall that set up this fight. He requested both of them to agree to Miller’s cause. His comment read, “@danawhite @adamcaterall Gentleman any chance of this as a part of the deal”

Several other fans tagged the noted UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer, on the post, asking him to agree to Miller’s ‘introduction with a new nickname’ petition.

As already mentioned, no one currently knows whether Miller will get a fight at UFC 300 or not. If he doesn’t, the petition part doesn’t even come into play. But fans may love to hear Miller’s desired words in Buffer’s voice during his octagon introduction.

However, the UFC community is full of updates about the coveted UFC 300 currently. Recently the noted UFC star, Nate Diaz, put out an update on his ‘X’ account related to the milestone UFC event that sparked a lot of headlines.

Will the trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor headline UFC 300?

The coveted Amanda Nunes vs. Miesha Tate bout served as the main event of UFC 200. But Diaz revealed that he was originally scheduled to headline the card with a rematch against the noted Conor McGregor. But since that fight didn’t materialize, ‘The Stockton Gangster’ was now looking to headline UFC 300. This is what got the fans hyped up since they thought that the UFC 300 headliner would also be the same Diaz vs. McGregor fight that couldn’t happen at UFC 200.

The comments section of Diaz’s post showcased that the fans were all into the fight. But White has also revealed that he will add two or three title fights to the UFC 300 card. Now, with a card having three or four title fights, the UFC authorities will probably decide to promote one of those fights as the main event of the milestone UFC event instead of the Diaz vs McGregor trilogy.