Chael Sonnen: UFC’s $20 Million Sphere Event ‘Would Outdo’ the Olympics

This weekend, the UFC is making a splash at the Las Vegas Sphere with a jaw-dropping $20 million event, and Chael Sonnen believes it’s going to set a new standard. Sonnen, who had a front-row seat to the UFC’s grand plans, thinks this Sphere debut is so epic that it could even outshine the Olympics. According to him, what the UFC has in store is on a whole different level of spectacle and excitement.

This event promises to be a game-changer in the world of sports entertainment according to White and now Sonnen as well. ‘The Bad Guy’ is not one to mince his words. He often calls it as it is, which is one of the main reasons why fans gravitate towards him.

Therefore, if Sonnen gives his seal of approval to something, best believe it is really worth the hype.

During a recent event, Sonnen was asked about the Sphere and if he had seen what the UFC had planned. The former middleweight contender called it awesome and remarked about it being something he has never seen before. Further comparing to the Olympics, he added:

“I’ve got to tell you guys, it was remarkable, it was awesome. I was telling Ariel, the only thing that would come close by example, would be the opening ceremonies to the Olympic games. Which takes four years and has the funding of the host nation. And by the way, the Sphere beats it.”

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has stated that the event will be like a picture with a story being played out between fights. There has never been hype of this kind for a UFC event and fans will be excited to see if it was all talk or there is actually something worth the $3000 or more that they already paid to get into the arena.

Dana White’s $25,000 reward for fans

This weekend’s UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas is shaping up to be something special, and it’s not just because of the fights. UFC CEO Dana White is upping the excitement by offering $25,000 to anyone who can find hidden Easter eggs in a movie airing between bouts.

Is there an ‘if’ or ‘but’ or other ‘terms and conditions’ to it? Nobody knows. White’s playing Willy Wonka with cash and fans are here for it.

This event, the first live sporting event at the Sphere, will feature a unique movie with chapters shown between fights, plus 10 different “worlds” displayed on-screen during the action.

White’s calling it a one-time-only experience, describing it as a “love letter to Mexico” with a whopping $20 million production budget. Hopefully, there are more finishes in this PPV than the last one UFC hosted.