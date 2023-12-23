Conor McGregor Confirms Attendance for Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia

On December 23, the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be the final big boxing event of the year. The last event, which took place here, was unforgettable, featuring the presence of the biggest combat stars. The star-studded guest list included Mike Tyson, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others. It seems that this time as well, we’ll witness something similar, as Israel Adesanya has already been featured at the event. Now Conor McGregor has announced he will also be a part of it.

There is no denying that this is the most loaded boxing card ever, with fighters like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol, and numerous others set to compete. Talking about this, Helwani made a post on X. In reply to Helwani’s post, Conor McGregor thanked Turki Alalshikh for the invitation and suggested he would be there. He wrote;

“See you there, @Turki_alalshikh! Thank you for my invite once again to the Kingdom, I cannot wait.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen McGregor fighting inside the octagon. However, on countless occasions, he has been present at major combat events. From BKFC to boxing events, he consistently makes headlines for his presence and noteworthy actions. Some of the moments includes a faceoff with Cristiano Ronaldo and hinting at a boxing match against KSI.

Once again, at the Kingdom Arena, where Joshua will face the No. 2 ranked IBF contender Wallin, the Irishman will be there, as seen in his latest post. Not to forget, the last time Joshua fought against Helenius, ‘The Notorious’ attended the event. Not only did he attend, but McGregor made Joshua relish Forged Irish Stout after he brutally knocked Helenius.

Conor McGregor’s Company Sponsored Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Fight

Many fans know that McGregor isn’t just a superstar in MMA but also a solid businessman. He has invested in Proper 12, The Black Forge Dining, TIDL, August McGregor, and more. Likewise, he also has Forge Irish Stout, a smooth roasted stout by McGregor, brewed in Dublin, which is available at The Black Forge Inn.

Talking about this company, ‘Forge Irish Stout,’ it sponsored the Joshua vs. Helenius event. Consequently, the UFC legend was there for this event alongside the bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges. Both McGregor and Bridges were sipping and enjoying the stout during the event.

As the fight ended, McGregor went up to Joshua after he knocked out Helenius, congratulated him, and made AJ have a sip of his stout. Now, it will be interesting to see how Joshua celebrates if he wins here this time.