Conor McGregor Superfan Sean O’Malley Voices Frustration With ‘Road House’ Franchise for Lack of Clarity

Sean O’Malley did not have a good impression of the recently released ‘Road House’ movie. UFC former double champ Conor McGregor starred in the remake of the 1989 classic ‘Road House’. ‘The Notorious’ made his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and played the villain Knox in the movie. The movie has gotten good reviews online from fans. However, the UFC Bantamweight champion and his coach Tim Welch do not share the same enthusiasm for the film.

As a matter of fact, Sean O’Malley is a Conor McGregor fan. ‘Sugar’ has stated that in multiple interviews and even said he wants to be as big or even bigger than McGregor. Thus, being a McGregor fan, O’Malley wanted to watch the new ‘Road House’ movie. However, he knew nothing about it so he tried to watch the original movie before diving into the remake, and had this to say on his podcast TimboSugarShow:

“It was just like a bunch of bar scene fights, I’m like what the f*ck is the point, I couldn’t find what’s the point of the movie. I couldn’t figure it out because I didn’t finish watching it.”

Sean O’Malley could not sit through the original ‘Road House’ because he claims it was just a bunch of bar scenes. His coach, Tim Welch, stated he had a similar experience with the Doug Liman remake. Welch claimed that he tried to watch the movie and get into it. However, he fell asleep because he is not into ‘fictional’ movies.

Moving on, the UFC champion then went on to give his fans a huge update regarding his next fight. O’Malley announced his next title defense.

Sean O’Malley confirms Merab Dvalishvili as his next opponent

Sean O’Malley will not be moving up in weight for his next fight. The UFC Bantamweight champion recently defended his belt against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299. Following his fight, he called out Ilia Topuria next. However, during the same podcast episode, he confirmed his next opponent by stating,

“Merab’s next, Merab is f*cking next, your wish is granted….I’m excited for the fight now finally. I was never ducking him, I was just not excited to fight him.”

Merab Dvalishvili has been calling out the champ ever since he beat Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The Georgian believes he deserves the next title shot after an impressive win over Henry Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley has now granted his wish and claims he will fight him next. It will be interesting to see when the UFC schedules this potential fight.