Conor McGregor’s Coach Reveals How ‘The Notorious’ Proved He Was a Special Fighter with a Heavyweight KO in His Amateur Days

McGregor’s coach reveals that during his early amateur days, Conor McGregor once knocked out a light heavyweight fighter. After 20 years of coaching, he has come to realize that true power comes naturally—some are simply born with it. And McGregor was special.

McGregor might be more of ‘tweeter’ than a fighter these days but that was not always the case. The former UFC double champion was once within touching distance of true greatness with a genius that has followed him since he was a young man trying his luck out in the sport.

McGregor rose to prominence in the UFC with his unique karate stance and quick KOs. The most prominent ones being the 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo which made him the featherweight champion and the flurry of inch-perfect punches against Eddie Alvarez that made him a double champion in the UFC, a first of its kind.

It was power unlike the 145-155 lbs divisions had ever seen before. Turns out, it was power that a poor heavyweight didn’t see coming during conors early days as a mixed martial artist. Speaking to Jack ‘The Tank’ Shore, long time coach John Kavanaugh explored the mystique behind the left McGregor’s left hand and said,

“There was a light heavyweight and I think he was on the KSW scene, a big Polish strong guy and Conor was not training all that long. Conor goes put me with him. 30 seconds later the guy is on his back looking up at the ceiling and I was like whoa, that is not usual. This was when Conor was probably barely 70 kilos. He certainly had power.”

Unfortunately, McGregor’s story now feels like one of wasted potential. He hasn’t fought in years, and to be honest, he hasn’t been the same since that showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Sure, he put on a spectacle, but after that, things started to shift. He looked like a shell of his former self in his fights against Dustin Poirier. In both their meetings, McGregor didn’t show the same sharpness or explosiveness that made him a star. His confidence seemed shaken, and the magic that once made him so dangerous was nowhere to be seen.

And since breaking his leg, things have only gotten worse. McGregor has kept Michael Chandler waiting for nearly two years now for a fight he promised, leaving fans and critics alike frustrated. Many are starting to believe McGregor’s time in the spotlight is over, and honestly, it’s hard to see him making a real comeback at this point. The only people still holding out hope are those who are maybe a little too eager to believe he’ll return to his old form—but many are just waiting for the inevitable reality: McGregor may never be the same fighter again.

Ilia Topuria feels Conor McGregor went against everything that made him a superstar

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Ilia Topuria was asked about the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor, and he didn’t hold back. When pressed by the host, “Do you think that happens? Does he ever fight again?” Topuria didn’t mince words, saying, “That guy is so sick—he has some problems within himself, you know?” He went on to acknowledge McGregor’s earlier impact on the sport, calling him “an idol for all of us” and praising his role in representing good values in MMA. But Topuria also pointed out how McGregor’s behavior has changed over time, saying, “He became disrespectful to everyone around him… and at some point, when you act that way, people turn against you.”

Topuria also made it clear he’s aiming for a legacy of his own, one that’s distinct from McGregor’s. “I don’t want to be remembered the way people know him,” he said. Essentially, Topuria’s not interested in living in McGregor’s shadow—he’s focused on carving his own path in the sport and rising above the drama.