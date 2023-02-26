What Happened to Andrew Tate: Were the Tate Brothers Taken to Hospital?

It seems like prison life has taken a toll on the controversial influencer brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. The Romanian police arrested the brothers in December from their mansion in Bucharest. Since then, the Romanian judicial court has denied several of their appeal against the detention on the grounds of the ongoing investigation. They were arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. And so far, six victims have come forward. But the prosecutors are yet to provide evidence against them.

Tate frequently posts on his Twitter account and he had talked about the adverse contention they have been kept in. However, now it appears that the effects of harsh prison conditions have started to show in their health.

Were Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate taken to the hospital?

The Tate brothers have earned a fortune through their multiple online businesses and casinos. As seen on their social media accounts, Andrew and Tristan live a flamboyant lifestyle.

However, the conditions in the jail are not the same for the brothers. They had to eat the food that was given to them, according to Tate’s relative, who also mentioned the canter’s terrible sanitation conditions since the cell was rife with rats, cockroaches, and lice.

According to the reports, Andrew Tate has lost over 10kgs since his arrest in December. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that the younger brother of Andrew, Tristan, complained about stomach pains recently.

After being diagnosed by a doctor it was revealed that Tristan was suffering from enterocolitis, a kind of food allergy that can present with severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration. However, the doctors later told the authorities that there were no reasons for concern, per reports.

Who is operating Tate’s twitter account?

It is interesting to note that despite being in prison, Andrew Tate’s Twitter account is very active. He frequently posts about the case and other topics on his Twitter. Initially, many believed Tate might have sneaked a mobile phone into the prison.

Many also speculated that Tate’s legal team might be operating his official Twitter account. However, none of the rumors were true. Apparently, a close person to Tate revealed the truth about his account recently.

He stated that a very close associate of the social media influencer is operating his Twitter account. However, everything that he posts is coming from Andrew Tate himself. Tate sends the message to his lawyer. Later, the person with his account posts it on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account? What do you guys think about the situation of the Tate brothers in prison?