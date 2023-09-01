Despite Bagging $30,000,000, Jake Paul Accused of Not Paying Ex-UFC Fighter for His Role in Tommy Fury Fight

Jake Paul has risen to prominence in the boxing world in recent years as a result of victories over former UFC fighters like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and others. Earlier this year, though, the combat world witnessed ‘The Problem Child’ suffer his first-ever defeat against British boxer Tommy Fury. Despite suffering a loss, the YouTuber turned professional boxer walked away with a stunning $30 million, according to sources. While this was all over the news at that time, a lesser-known aspect of the match was the former UFC welterweight star who served as the backup fighter for the match. Now, in a recent interview with MMAFighting, he stated that he didn’t receive any money for his work.

The former UFC fighter is none other than Mike Perry, who is currently making a name for himself with his dominance in the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship. Perry also mentioned in the same interview that he feels Jake’s older brother, Logan, may do the same to him.

Ex-UFC star Mike Perry accused Jake Paul of not paying him

Perry is well-known for his violent fighting style and intimidating presence. He never held back when it came to stating his thoughts, and he did the same when discussing his work with the Paul brothers.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Perry revealed that he received no compensation for his involvement as a backup fighter in the Fury vs. Paul fight, despite the fact that both competitors received millions. He said:

“Jake used my name as the backup fighter for him and Tommy (Fury) but then he didn’t pay me.”

‘Platinum’ recently defeated former UFC champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41. He then signed a multi-fight contract with the organization. Now, the former UFC fighter is ready to serve as a backup fighter for the forthcoming boxing event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. However, he fears he will face the same fate this time.

‘Platinum’ claimed Logan Paul might not pay him

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will settle their feud inside the squared ring on October 14th at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Danis earlier backed out of a fight against Paul’s business partner, KSI.

As a result, the WWE superstar is concerned that he will do the same. However, Paul has a $100,000 fine clause with the BJJ star this time around if he drops out of the contest.

Regardless, Perry is still serving as a backup in case the opponent withdraws. He does not, however, expect to be compensated. In the same interview, Perry said:

“I believe Logan is going to do those things because they flew me out (to the press conference). That wasn’t for nothing. I keep it professional. I am a professional. And I’m not green up on stage asking for attention. I do this for real.”

Given the tension between Danis and Paul, the pre-fight press conference in London devolved into mayhem. As a result, their face-off was averted, and Perry instead faced off against Paul.

It remains to be seen whether ‘Platinum’ gets a chance to show off his skills in the ring this time. Furthermore, the Paul brothers haven’t given a reply to Perry’s accusations of not being paid, however, the former UFC star chooses to stay professional on the subject.