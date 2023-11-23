Dustin Poirier Branded an ‘Easier Fight’ Than Arman Tsarukyan by Beneil Dariush

Dustin Poirier has been one of the top lightweights in the UFC for close to a decade now. During that time, Poirier has been involved in some of the most exciting fights in the division. Even though he was the interim champion, Poirier wasn’t able to achieve his ultimate dream in the sport of winning the top title.

Advertisement

Most recently, Poirier suffered a devastating knockout loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. Gaethje put himself in a strong position for a title shot and also secured the BMF belt on the night. Poirier is desperate to get back into action and get back into the win column. Most recently, he offered to step in on short notice and fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. However, it appears that was not the only fight on the table available for Poirier.

In a recent interview Beneil Dariush revealed that the UFC had approached him to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 295. He also went on to state that even though he accepted the fight it never materialised. The former title challenger went on to add that he thinks his current opponent Arman Tsarukyan is a tougher fight than Dustin Poirier. He said,

Advertisement

“The way I look at it, Dustin makes more sense in terms of rankings, in terms of visibility in terms of everything. But, on paper, Arman is a tougher fighter. He has got better skills in terms of grappling. He is younger, he is hungrier. On paper he is a tougher fighter. If we’re talking about visibility, I would pick Dustin Poirier. If we’re talking about who is a tougher challenge I would pick Arman Tsarukyan. And that is my opinion. I could be wrong about this… If you give me a preference on who I could fight I would pick the tougher guy always.”

While the match between Dariush and Poirier did not materialize the latter is planning to be on the UFC 300 match card.

Dustin Poirier aiming to return at UFC 300

‘The Diamond’ tried his best to get in a fight before the end of the year. However, for multiple reasons that did not happen. Now, Poirier has his eyes set on one target only. In multiple recent interviews, Dustin Poirier claimed that he wants to fight at UFC 300. The event will take place in April of 2024.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czg2TuerIkZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



Poirier stated that he could not participate at UFC 200. Therefore, he definitely wants to participate in what will be a milestone event for the promotion. In order to fight at UFC 300, Poirier is willing to sit out a few more months. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches up Poirier against.