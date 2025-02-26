Either UFC or Retirement: Former Bellator Kingpin Patricio Pitbull Was Ready to Leave MMA if UFC Deal Didn’t Happen

Patricio Pitbull in the corner of his brother during the second PFL Regular Season event, Friday, April 12, 2024 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV. Cal Media. Las Vegas United States of America

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has now joined the UFC. But did you know he was about to hang up his gloves and call it a day on his illustrious career if the Dana White-led organization hadn’t signed on the dotted lines?

Pitbull’s last fight took place in March of last year when he scored a knockout victory over former UFC fighter Jeremy Kennedy. That bout turned out to be his final appearance under the Bellator banner. He has since been scheduled to fight, but the promotion ultimately had to cancel the bout for undisclosed reasons.

This led to Pitbull getting involved in a rather public dispute with PFL and a company executive Donn Davis, accusing them of being responsible for his lack of activity. Soon after, rumors of him lacing up his gloves under the UFC banner were aired, leading to questions about the same UFC PPV pressers.

Earlier this month, the UFC President finally announced the signing, setting up a highly anticipated debut against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in April.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former Bellator kingpin has now revealed having given his management a clear directive – secure a deal with the UFC, or else…

“I told my management team to not even waste time talking with other promotions. It was either the UFC or retirement,” he said, adding that he would only train with his son.

With his UFC debut now on the horizon, Pitbull is set to test himself against some of the best fighters in the featherweight division. The ultimate goal would be to claim the 145 lbs title and claim the position vacated by Ilia Topuria.

However, he would need to prove that he belongs on the biggest platform there is in this industry. His matchup against Rodriguez will be a crucial first step in proving the fact.

Interestingly, Rodriguez himself seems a little tired of the hullabaloo, especially with Pitbull claiming he had texted him before their fight was booked. Not particularly impressed with Pitbull, he wants to set the icon straight inside the octagon.

Rodriguez’s message for Pitbull

Rodriguez has been out of action since his February fight in Mexico, where he suffered a submission loss in a rematch with Brian Ortega. Now looking to break a two-fight skid following a previous knockout loss to Alexander Volkanovski, he is set to headline the main event clash against Pitbull in Miami.

However, if Pitbull is to be believed, Rodriguez wasn’t interested in fighting him at all and was instead running from the bout.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on Uncrowned, Rodriguez has now dismissed these claims, comparing the Brazilian’s antics to that of a “mad girlfriend.”

“And whenever he DMed me, I said, yeah, man, like, sure, let’s do it. And he was just like, you know, like trying to get me to react to him. But, you know, I’m over that f*cking sht, you know, I’m here to fight now.”, he said.

Rodriguez further explained that he doesn’t get drawn into trash talk so easily, emphasizing that the UFC was keen on making the fight happen regardless of Pitbull’s statements. Now, he will be looking forward to letting his hands do the talking as he looks to crash the Pitbull party in the UFC.