Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Investment Berated by Female Andrew Tate, Days After Warning From Conor McGregor’s Friend: “Everyone Is Unhappy”

Himakshu Vyas
|Published August 21, 2023

(L) Pearl Davis, (R) Elon Musk. Credit – USA Today Sports, Twitter

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg is blowing up. Recently Conor McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis came out with all guns blazing berating the $44 billion investment of Elon Musk. Now, Pearl Davis aka Lady Andrew Tate has come out talking down the $44 billion investment of Elon Musk due to the fact that it is making everyone unhappy. So far Musk has not come out with any defense.

The focus from Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg is slowly shifting toward Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The reason is the uncertainty of the fight and that’s saying something. Although Danis is known for his flaky attitude towards the fight, the promotion is gathering a large attraction as opposed to Zuckerberg Vs Musk.

Musk and Zuckerberg both have made statements regarding how the other person is trying to duck the fight. First, it was Zuckerberg who came out citing that Musk needs surgery and is not confirming fight details. Then it was Musk citing that Zuckerberg is ducking the fight. However, amidst all the chaos, two prominent social media figures are going after Musk.

Female Andrew Tate berates $44 Billion investment of Elon Musk

Pearl Davis has hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter itself. She is famous for her misogynistic approach and controversial opinions, thus drawing comparisons with Andrew Tate. Recently, she went after Elon Musk and Twitter with a recent Tweet.

Davis wrote, “I hate to be this person – but it seems like everyone is unhappy with X ever since @elonmusk put a woman in charge

Musk has faced a lot of backlash due to his controversial decisions on Twitter. After taking over, Musk was a decision make behind a lot of Twitter employees losing their job. What’s more, he has recently changed a lot of things on Twitter which the fans are not happy with. Thus, Conor McGregor’s friend also warned Musk about Twitter.

Conor McGregor’s friend warned Musk about Twitter

Elon Muks was warned by Dillon Danis that if ‘El Jefe‘ were to be banned on Twitter then he would train the Meta Ceo to beat ‘Chief Twit’. The BJJ black belt gave a warning to the Space X head with a recent Tweet.

Danis wrote, “This situation is getting out of hand @elonmusk. I’m the top account at the moment on your platform. You acquired this app to prioritize freedom of speech. If I’m shadow banned again, I’m going to train Zuck to beat you.

Zuckerberg has not made any comments on whether he wishes to accept the aid of Danis or not. However, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Do you think that the billionaires will actually fight?

