‘Even Lebron and Tiger Woods Has Coaches’: UFC Veteran Questions Ilia Topuria’s Training After He Leaves Gym to Train at Home

Ahead of his return at the end of next month at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has been told to humble himself slightly, especially following his departure from his long-time training base at the Climent Club.

Topuria, who headlines the promotion’s International Fight Week return next month, will make his sophomore lightweight outing. Challenging for the soon-to-be vacant belt, Topuria will take on former undisputed champion Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated pairing.

Ultimately missing out on the pairing with the incumbent Islam Makhachev, the Spanish finisher has made quite the seismic shuffle to his setup.

Moving his base to Madrid, Topuria is ditching long-time coaches Jorge and Agustin Climent, the duo who led him to an unbeaten run in the Octagon and championship success at the beginning of last year. And as far as The Ultimate Fighter 33 coach, Chael Sonnen is concerned, the analyst has suggested Topuria is working above his station.

Detailing how sporting greats, Tiger Woods and even LeBron James, required their own coaches, Sonnen warned Topuria about his decision to leave his long-time base.

“Ilia Topuria has left his gym,” Chael Sonnen said on his Instagram.

“They’re now saying that this home is where Ilia is training,” he continued, claiming, “If you would have seen this house in Spain… I’m rich and I could not afford an Airbnb with my expensive wife a week in this dude’s house….”

However, despite the riches, Sonnen believes the former featherweight champion is ill-prepared, especially now that he is looking to reign supreme in the shark tank that is the 155 lbs division.

“I’ve never seen anybody in any sport be able to prepare themselves. (Floyd) Mayweather has a coach. LeBron (James) has a coach. Tiger Woods, they’ve all got a coach,” Sonnen noted.

“I’m not saying that it can’t be done. I don’t like the word camp, which by the way, spoiler alert, training camp just means I got a mistress in a different city,” Sonnen added.

“But the exact opposite is what Ilia’s doing. He’s staying home. And for some reason, it doesn’t sit well with me,” the UFC analyst asserted.

Notably, Sonnen’s claims come with some credence. As far as the incoming foe, Oliveira is concerned, Topuria is now poised for a staggering knockout loss in their showdown.

Oliviera warns Topuria of lightweight danger

Taking on the faltering Jai Herbert in a reworked lightweight scrap back in 2022 in London, Topuria had prevailed. Beyond a first-round knockdown, the heavy-handed hitter managed to finish Herbert with his own devastating knockout win in the second.

But as far as Sao Paulo star, Oliveira feels — he can not only score a similar knockdown, but go one further, and actually finish Topuria with strikes.

“It’s a great fight. He’s a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I’ve done, what I’ve done in the fight business. The fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real,” Oliveira told Full Violence.

Oliveira and Topuria have been beefing for some time now, especially with the Spaniard discrediting the Brazilian’s record by making fun of his 10 losses in the UFC.