Ex-UFC Pro Snubs Jake Paul Fight as "Amateur" Despite 8-Rank Lead Over Tommy Fury

Souvik Roy
Published

Ex-UFC Pro Snubs Jake Paul Fight as "Amateur" Despite 8-Rank Lead Over Tommy Fury

Jake Paul Tommy Fury
Credits: Imago

The noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, is no stranger to criticism. During his initial fights, several fans and pundits derided him for building up his record by beating “washed-up” MMA fighters. But Paul’s critics didn’t stop even after he refrained from fighting MMA fighters. Now lots of them were accusing ‘The Problem Child’ of building up his record by fighting rivals of much lower caliber. But recently, the noted former UFC flyweight king, Demetrious Johnson, also added his name to that list on his YouTube channel.

Paul’s last two in-ring encounters ended in the first round of the bout only as he finished both Andre August and Ryan Bourland with ferocious strikes. But ‘DJ’ was nowhere impressed by the skills that Paul showcased in his recently concluded fight against Bourland. He recently uploaded an entire video to talk about his take on Paul’s boxing skills.

But ‘The Problem Child’s’ fans may get pretty agitated by ‘Mighty Mouse’s next words. Johnson said that casual fans may hail Paul after these victories. But to a former world champion like him, Paul was nothing more than an “amateur”.

Several boxing enthusiasts consider Tommy Fury to be Paul’s only able rival to date. Despite losing out on the fight, stats say that Paul currently holds an eight-rank advantage over Fury. But, even after gaining a first-round victory and advancing his record to 9-1, he won’t earn much respect from boxing fans. However, Paul also made a callout at the end of his fight. He may gain some appreciation in the boxing community if he fights his preferred rival.

Jake Paul called out Canelo Álvarez after his victory over Ryan Bourland

Most boxing fans may already know that the 27-year-old has been chasing a fight with Canelo Álvarez for a long time. Although it has been quite a while since Paull had talked about the same, it seems Jake Paul is still very much interested in the bout.

This is probably why the Ohio native decided to repeat his call out, but this time he did it inside the ring right after winning his last fight against Bourland.

Well, as of now, nobody can document whether this fight will materialize or not. But it won’t be wrong to expect that the YouTuber-boxer may gain some respect in the boxing community, even if he loses the possible encounter against the Mexican.

