“Fat*ss” Jorge Masvidal Gets ‘Shut’ by Conor McGregor’s Friend as He Threatens Nate Diaz
Souvik Roy
|Published
Conor McGregor’s ex-teammate and friend, Dillon Danis, may have proved himself to be a keyboard warrior of the highest order during the buildup to his boxing match against Logan Paul in October 2023. But his poor performance in the ring had the fans bashing him intensely. Still, Danis isn’t showcasing any signs to put an end to his online shenanigans. Recently, the 30-year-old took to his ‘X’ account once more and penned a reply to the former UFC star, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal with a deriding adjective.
Fans would be startled to know that Masvidal’s initial tweet wasn’t directed towards Danis in any way. ‘Gamebred’ fired a shot at ‘The Stockton Slapper’ Nate Diaz with one of his recent ‘X’ updates. But Danis entered the feud out of the blue and posted a reply for Masvidal. It read,
“Shut up fata*s”
The snap that accompanied Danis’ reply may have several fans cracking up. The first ‘BMF’ of the UFC may have picked up some weight after his retirement at UFC 287. But the snap in Danis’ post was an exaggerated one. However, several fans may be keen to know what exactly sparked this feud between the two noted former UFC welterweights.
What is the reason behind the recent beef between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?
The noted UFC icon. Nate Diaz earned quite some respect from the boxing community after his showdown against the YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul. But, ‘Gamebred’ wasn’t satisfied with the encounter. In an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’, Masvidal opined that he could “hurt” and beat both Diaz and Paul if he locks horns with them in the future.
A January 2024 report from ‘MMA Fighting’ also revealed that a Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match may be in the works. Another update from ‘Happy Punch’ further detailed that the fight had been confirmed as well.
However, as of now no official confirmation of the Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match has been released. But Masvidal’s post may be an indication towards the materialization of the rumored fight. It will be interesting to watch if ‘The Stockton Gangster’ responds to ‘Gamebred’s’ callout. If he does, it will add another layer of authenticity to the rumored Diaz vs. Masvidal fight.
