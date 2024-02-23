“Fat*ss” Jorge Masvidal Gets ‘Shut’ by Conor McGregor’s Friend as He Threatens Nate Diaz

The noted UFC icon. Nate Diaz earned quite some respect from the boxing community after his showdown against the YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul. But, ‘Gamebred’ wasn’t satisfied with the encounter. In an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’, Masvidal opined that he could “hurt” and beat both Diaz and Paul if he locks horns with them in the future.

A January 2024 report from ‘MMA Fighting’ also revealed that a Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match may be in the works. Another update from ‘Happy Punch’ further detailed that the fight had been confirmed as well.

However, as of now no official confirmation of the Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match has been released. But Masvidal’s post may be an indication towards the materialization of the rumored fight. It will be interesting to watch if ‘The Stockton Gangster’ responds to ‘Gamebred’s’ callout. If he does, it will add another layer of authenticity to the rumored Diaz vs. Masvidal fight.