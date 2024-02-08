Former UFC Title Challenger Questions Colby Covington Leg Injury Alleges Seeing Him “Walking Everywhere in Miami”

Colby Covington has come out stating he broke his foot during his fight against Leon Edwards. However, a UFC title challenger is not convinced. Covington claimed that he broke his foot in the very first round of the fight. However, fans have been questioning the authenticity of the X-ray. Speaking about the matter, UFC lightweight Gilbert Burns himself questioned it in an interview for The AllStar on YouTube.

‘Durinho’ is currently preparing for his next fight. He will face Jack Della Maddalena on the undercard of UFC 299.

Hyon Ko asked Gilbert Burns what he thought of the Colby Covington situation. ‘Durinho’ responded by saying:

“No, he was going everywhere here, I saw him walking everywhere. The X-ray, I don’t see his name on the X-ray so. We saw this guy walking everywhere in Miami playing poker.”

Gilbert Burns claims he saw the title challenger walking around playing poker in Miami after the fight. Which would completely negate Covington’s argument.

According to Colby Covington, the injury resulted in him getting into ‘panic’ mode. He claims that this was the reason why he did not look threatening inside the octagon.

Gilbert Burns calls out Colby Covington for crossing the line with his trash talk

Gilbert Burns does not think Colby Covington is a role model for people. The Brazilian has called Covington out in the past and showed his eagerness to fight him.

However, he is currently set to fight Jack Della Maddalena and could look to challenge Colby Covington next.

In the same interview with The AllStar, Gilbert Burns spoke about how he wants to be a good example:

“Yeah he causes little chaos, he causes little controversy. He want to be known for that, he’s already known for that….I want to be known as a champion…a guy that sets a good example.”

Burns brought up the Leon Edwards incident when Colby Covington brought up his late father. Burns said he does not appreciate such fighters that cross lines.

‘Durinho’ claimed he is willing to fight Covington and has given the American several oppurtunities to do so, but he does not seem to be acting on it. Will fans get to see the battle between the two? Only time will tell.