“I Will Be There”: Conor McGregor Endorsed by Former Title Challenger for a Return at 185-Pounds

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is set to be announced anytime now. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action for almost three years now, after suffering a horrific injury. In that time, ‘The Notorious’ has bulked up significantly causing the likes of Michael Bisping and Paulo Costa to comment on McGregor’s gain in size and his return to action.

‘The Notorious’ started his career in the UFC at 145-pounds. He went on to fight at both 170-pounds as well as 155-pounds as well. The common consensus is that 155-pounds is McGregor’s optimal weight class. However, McGregor has teased a move up in weight multiple times during his break from the sport. Former champion Michael Bisping commented on McGregor’s potential return. He said,

“He is not going to fight at 185. He is far too small. Just because he is all bulked up on the good stuff…. That does not mean he can fight at 185.”

Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa responded to the comments made by Bisping saying,

“Look at this with correct eyes , he can and I will be there blinking”.

‘Borrachinha’ while taking a subtle dig at Michael Bisping shared a different point of view. At this point in time, there are no opponents that stand out for McGregor to fight at 185 pounds. It is highly unlikely that the UFC will let McGregor fight in any weight class above welterweight. In the meantime, the UFC and Conor McGregor have to reach an agreement on his return to action.

Conor McGregor’s return to be announced in the next few days?

Conor McGregor recently attended the ‘The Day of Reckoning’ fight card in Saudi Arabia. The event was headlined by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. During an interview at the event, McGregor stated that he was growing impatient with the UFC and wanted to confirm his return as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that if the UFC takes more time, he will pursue a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

Thankfully for UFC fans, it will not reach that point. In a recent Instagram live video, Dana White shared news that will allow fans to breathe a sigh of relief. White stated that he is currently in Abu Dhabi and will be working on getting a deal done with Conor McGregor who is in Dubai. Therefore, it is safe to assume that if things go well, Conor McGregor’s return date could be announced in the coming days.