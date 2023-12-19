“I’m Doing Too Much…”: N3on Issues Apology to Dana White, and Donald Trump Following UFC 296 Ban

Recently, YouTuber N3on has been at the center of discussions on the internet after UFC CEO Dana White criticized him strongly with harsh words at the post-UFC 296 press conference. Following this, N3on’s manager, Kayn, took White’s words into account and was thoroughly apologetic for his client’s behavior. Now, the YouTuber himself has come forward to apologize for his behavior to Donald Trump, Dana White, and the company.

N3on often shares the most controversial things on the internet during his streams without second thoughts. The recent case was no exception, leading to his ban from UFC 296 after expressing his intention to “talk sh*t” to former US President; Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, it seems like the YouTuber realized that what he was doing was wrong. In his recent stream, he made an apology to everyone – Trump, White, and UFC. He stated,

“I wanna start by apologizing to UFC, Donald Trump, and Dana White, for everything I said. I actually that night, when I said all of sh** and the problem is I put the camera on and I blackout and I don’t realize. It hit me in the head that I’m doing too much, like too too much. I talk too crazy and I don’t even realize it and I don’t try to go for the clip I just say whatever the fu** I want and now I feel like behind the screen I’m a person someone literally can come and shoot me in the head. But I don’t understand it.”

Furthermore, he added that he was called by Dana White, and he apologized in person. According to him, the UFC President accepted his apology for which he is thankful. The youtuber added that he now realizes the potential consequences of saying controversial things without thinking.

During the stream, N3on asserted that he was “stupid” for saying he doesn’t care about the Secret Service and will badmouth Trump. Meanwhile, it seems like N3on has now learned a lesson not to go too far and say controversial things that can lead to getting banned and receiving backlash.

What N3on Said to Donald Trump That Led to Dana White Banning Him at UFC 296?

If you’re not familiar with his content, to provide context, he developed an internet persona characterized by questionable behavior, engaging in bullying behavior, all of which he claims is in a “joking” manner. Likewise, this time ahead of UFC 296 he made a remark about Trump where he stated;

“So, here’s my plan, chat, you know, you can clip this and, you know, foreshadow it in the future. What’s going to happen is – I’m going to walk up, you know, I’m going to talk my s**t to Trump.”

All of this has led to him getting banned and other consequences. While White received support from the fans, N3on faced backlash. It’s good that he has now realized the consequences. It will be interesting to see how he takes his content forward.