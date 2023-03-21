Joe Rogan Praises Chael Sonnen for Bringing ‘Pro-Wrestling’ Like Promotion in UFC Before Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan is arguably one of the biggest sports commentators in the world. Over the past two decades, he has spent working with the UFC. The host of JRE has been around some of the biggest combat sports athletes the world has ever seen. He himself practiced MMA during his initial days. However, Rogan stopped due to an injury. But his for the sport wasn’t over. Soon the stand-up comedian joined UFC and even worked for free in the beginning. Today, the 55-year-old is one of the most loved UFC individuals.

From Anderson Silva to Conor McGregor and from Jon Jones to Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan has interviewed many greats. However, there is one fighter that stands above the rest and happens to be Rogan’s favorite to interview.

Joe Rogan lauds Chael Sonnen for his mic skills

As mentioned earlier, even though Joe Rogan has interviewed some of the biggest names the sport of MMA has ever seen, there is one name that stands above the rest for him.

During a recent episode of his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator revealed that Chael Sonnen is his favorite fighter to interview. He initially also talked about his liking for the heavyweight star Derrick Lewis. However, Rogan stated Sonnen back in the day was different.

“The first guy to really figure out pro wrestling style promotion with like legit fight skills,” Rogan said. He further also added that Sonnen almost defeated one of the greatest Anderson Silva in his UFC career.

It is safe to say that Rogan is right about Sonnen. The latter was, in fact, one of the earliest trash talkers in the UFC. The former middleweight star had legit mic skills that mentally destroyed his opponents. Following his retirement, stars like Conor McGregor and Colby Covington show a similar trait in the UFC.

Rogan’s thoughts on Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate has been one of the most talked-about names over the past year. The controversial social media personality is often frowned upon and is believed to be a “threat” to society.

While his controversial opinions and comments promoting toxic masculinity have also been thrown under the bus, Joe Rogan seems to not agree with this sentiment.

Mohammed Hijab shares his thoughts on what Joe Rogan said about Andrew Tate Here’s what they said… pic.twitter.com/5ENR3EiLZq — Andrew Tate Updates (@Morpheusresist) March 3, 2023

Addressing the Andrew Tate situation in one of the episodes of his podcast, Rogan suggested that whatever Tate says or does online is just to build an online persona. Further, the UFC commentator claimed that the role of a boastful misogynist has helped build ‘Cobra’ a huge online persona and that is why he continues to do it.

However, it is worth noting that as of now, the future of his online presence is in danger, as Andrew Tate currently finds himself spending time behind the bars with allegations of human trafficking and money laundering against him.

What are your thoughts on Rogan’s words for Tate? Do you guys agree with Rogan about Chael Sonnen?