Joe Rogan’s Secret Sauce? Cameron Hanes Says His New Book Cracks the Code Behind David Goggins, More

Veteran outdoorsman and author Cameron Hanes claims his new book release will crack the code on UFC icon Joe Rogan, and his heralded routine for physique and business.

Hanes, a frequent guest on UFC color commentator, Rogan’s podcast over the last number of years, is a massive proponent for fitness amongst his peers.

Given his allegiance to both Rogan through his many podcast appearances and training alongside former US Navy SEAL, David Goggins, Hanes has reached the social zeitgeist.

Releasing his latest book, titled, Endure — Hanes looks to provide testimonies from some of the biggest names in the social sphere, including both Rogan and Goggins — as well as former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Furthermore, with his novel, the New York Times best seller claims he has now cracked the code to their steeled and gnarled mindset.

“I work every day to become undeniable at what I do. I work so that whether you like me or not, you cannot deny the work I’ve put in and the results to show for it,” he said during a promo video for his novel.

“I’ve learned what it takes by training with and interviewing the best in the world,” He continued.

“Joe Rogan, Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Huberman, David Goggins, Cody DeWalter, Jelly Roll, and so many more… Now, in my new book, I share the unique traits and abilities … giving you the tools you need on your own journey to greatness to become undeniable,” he promised.

And while his claims are bold — in regards to helping you find tools to make you “undeniable”, Hanes himself has pushed himself to limits that Rogan doesn’t even dare to attempt.

Rogan gushes over Hanes endurance through injury

Hanes’ came to the forefront last week on the Joe Rogan Experience without even featuring in the studio on this occasion.

While discussing endurance levels of UFC fighters like Nick Diaz, Rogan could remind everyone that Hanes was running an ultra marathon at the time, and with an added challenge, no less.

My friend right now is running a 250-mile race with a broken foot,” Rogan told “If my foot was broken, I would get it fixed and I definitely wouldn’t run. I might not run again.”

Hanes, notably completed the 2025 Cocodona 250 in 84 hours, 33 minutes, and 37 seconds. During his final push, he even slowed down for a short meet and greet with a young fan and signed a book for the boy.