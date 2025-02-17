Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Nearly Considered UFC Comeback but Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Failed to ‘Excite’ Him

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired prematurely, UFC fans have been doing everything they can to get ‘The Eagle’ back in the octagon but it has all been in vain. That said, the undefeated Dagestani at one point, did consider it- only to be let down by the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Khabib had defeated both Conor and Dustin soundly during his tenure in the UFC. He fought Dustin for the interim title and even though the Louisiana native almost got him with a trademark guillotine, Khabib managed to sneak out a win. And the Conor fight was as one-sided as was expected.

So, while Khabib had hoped for better when the two fought at UFC 257, the Dagestani fighter didn’t see much that could inspire him to make a return. Conor looked out of his element and Dustin knocked him out with ease. And it wasn’t nearly enough for him to make a comeback, especially after the near-perfect retirement fight he had to close out his career.

Khabib made a graceful exit from professional MMA in September 2020, just months after the death of his father Abdulmanap. His final fight ended with a second-round triangle submission victory over Justin Gaethje, the interim champion. With this win, he solidified his place as the undisputed lightweight champion and walked away with a perfect record of 29-0.

There was still a glimmer of hope that he might return, especially after he kept himself in the USADA testing pool for eight months. But eventually, Khabib had enough of the testing and told Dana White, “I don’t want to test anymore, and I’m not coming back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



Mendez explained that despite this, the Dagestani champion came really close to making the call at one point during these 8 months but ultimately, UFC 257 failed to entertain him. Apparently, Khabib had said, “If someone shows me something spectacular, then maybe I’ll come back.”

Unfortunately, “it did not get Khabib excited,” Mendez added. But what about money? Did the UFC offer him enough to consider it any further?

Daniel Cormier reveals the offers Khabib turned down

According to Cormier, Khabib had been offered $40 million to come back, but he flat-out rejected it. Cormier wasn’t sure if the offer was for one fight or multiple, but if he wasn’t coming back for that, then there was very little left to motivate him with

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



Cormier also revealed that in the early days of his retirement, Khabib made it a point to keep a low profile, even as a coach. For example, when Islam Makhachev fought in Abu Dhabi, Khabib didn’t even go to the arena.

He used to get bugged by the media asking the same questions so much that he didn’t want his presence to take the limelight away from Islam.

It’s even 5 years since he hung up his boots. And in this time, he has done things far more important to him than fighting himself. As a coach, Khabib has ensured that his father’s dream of having multiple world champions in promotions across the globe is now a reality. And he hopes to continue with this dream until the day fighters like Islam, Umar, and Usman Nurmagomedov call it a day.