Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Brother Ridicules Conor McGregor Saying His Family Will Never Get Over Khabib’s Win

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor might be years old, but it seems neither party will let it go anytime soon. Usman Nurmagomedov, the Bellator lightweight champion, and Khabib’s cousin, had some strong words for the Irish superstar when asked about McGregor’s recent comments.

Conor has long been gunning for a rematch with Khabib, with repeated potshots at the former champion through social media. However, Khabib doesn’t seem to be interested in coming out of retirement. This particular feud started when McGregor fired shots at fellow Irishman Paul Hughes, calling him a “bootlicker” after the Derry boxer showed respect to Usman following their fight.

For some reason, that didn’t sit well with McGregor, questioning his identity as an Irishman. When Usman was asked about McGregor’s reaction, pointed at the source of the matter and said,

“I don’t know, brother, maybe because Khabib kicked his a**. He wants a rematch, but he’ll have to live with this all his life. His kids will have to live with this all his life.”

Usman went on to say that people will remind McGregor’s children that their father tried to pull some ‘crazy stuff’ but ultimately got humbled by a guy from the mountains of Dagestan. If that wasn’t enough, he made it clear that no matter how much time passes, Khabib’s dominant victory at UFC 229 will never be forgotten.

It’s true because their fight at UFC 229 didn’t just end inside the octagon. It spilled all over the arena after Khabib jumped the cage and attacked Conor’s sparring partner, Dillon Danis.

At this point, it’s safe to say the bad blood between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps is only going to intensify as new generations of fighters join. As for McGregor, he’s been gearing up for his long-awaited return to the octagon for years now, but fans and certain experts believe his days of fighting are behind him. So social media revenge is what he has to settle for.

But Usman knows that despite all the trash-talking and the bad blood, he can’t get too carried away with it because he has to set a good example for the younger generations.

Usman is trying to be a good role model

In response to McGregor’s comments about Hughes, Usman emphasized the need to be a positive influence and not lead the next generation down the wrong path.

Speaking with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, he acknowledged his own shortcomings but expressed his commitment to being a role model. The Bellator lightweight champion said,

“I’m not good guy. I’m not 100 percent good guy. I’m not so kind. I’m not so humble. I know this. But I have to be,”

Recognizing the impact fighters have on the younger audience, Usman aims to conduct himself in a way that encourages discipline and respect, rather than unnecessary trash talk or reckless behavior. While he admits he isn’t perfect, he understands the responsibility that comes with his platform and is making efforts to ensure he leads by example.