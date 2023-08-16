Khamzat Chimaev to Get Conor McGregor Like Treatment as Israel Adesanya Allows ‘Jumping Queue’ for Title Shot

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest superstars in the UFC. Becoming the biggest star of the company has some perks, some fighters claim that McGregor is always a win or two away from a title shot. Israel Adesanya believes that Dricus Du Plessis has perhaps lost his title shot due to the delay and Khamzat Chimaev could be next in line.

Khamzat Chimaev is coming back after a long absence from the octagon. He will take on Paulo Costa who was once a title challenger. Adesanya believes that if Chimaev can defeat Costa, he could warrant a title shot ahead of Du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya and Du Plessis had a remarkable face-off inside the octagon at UFC 290. After Du Plessis defeated Robert Whittaker, Adesanya entered the octagon after the fight and began a war of words with Du Plessis. It created a very tense atmosphere between the two fighters and a great segue for a potential fight. However, it looks like Chimaev might be stealing Du Plessis‘ title shot soon according to the champion.

Khamzat Chimaev to get Conor McGregor-like treatment for a title shot against Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya has his own YouTube channel named ‘FREESTYLEBENDER’ through which he shares his views on MMA fights, fighters, and his life with his fans. During a recent video ‘Izzy’ revealed how he believes that Khamzat Chimaev has the opportunity to snatch Du Plessis’s title shot.

Adesanya said, “Definitely, but again I do want to fight Dricus but, he has to know he’s not calling shots here, I am. So, again a guy who ‘Oh my foots this, my foots that’. Yeah look at me, my foot’s a balloon.“

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most hyped fighters in the UFC at the moment. Even Dana White himself hinted that Chimaev could be the next big star. Evidently, it’s not difficult for the superstars of the promotion to get a title shot. Not so long ago, a UFC legend claimed that McGregor could get the title shot if he beat Chandler.

Could Conor McGregor get the title shot after the Chandler fight?

Conor McGregor is inactive in the octagon for a couple of years now. He has not featured in a UFC fight since his horrible leg break loss against Dustin Poirier. While he is now in talks to fight Michael Chandler next, an official date has not been confirmed. However, as per a report from MMAJunkie, Michael Bisping feels that ‘The Notorious’ has not lost his aura yet and could warrant a title shot if he beats Chandler.

Bisping said, “That [McGregor getting a Title match] is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star of the sport. He’s a former two-division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.“

Bisping might be true if McGregor gets past Chandler quickly and shows an impressive performance. However, that’s easier said than done. Chandler has proven how tough he can be against his previous opponents. It remains to be seen if McGregor can relive his past glory. What do you think?