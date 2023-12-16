“Lance Armstrong, (David) Goggins Can’t Stop…”: Ex-UFC Star Mocks Tony Ferguson Hype Ahead of UFC 296

The noted UFC lightweight, Tony Ferguson has been taking the community by storm with his training videos recently. ‘El Cucuy’s videos displaying his workouts with the famous former US Navy SEAL and ultramarathon runner, David Goggins, have been garnering a lot of attention lately. Still, the noted former UFC middleweight, Derek Brunson, doesn’t feel that Ferguson’s training will be enough to end his losing streak at UFC 296.

Brunson recently took to his ‘X’ account to share his opinion. His update also described the entire situation which lured this opinion out of him. ‘The Boogeyman’s’ six-fight losing streak has taken a severe toll on his stakes apart from his reputation. Brunson’s young nephew failed to realize why Ferguson was being showcased as the underdog in his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett. He thought that Ferguson’s training with Goggins would be enough for him to achieve a victory over Pimblett.

But this had Brunson presenting his opinion to his nephew. He implied that fighters can’t win if they themselves aren’t good enough to win. It doesn’t matter who they train with. His ‘X’ update showcased that he had also mentioned the noted cyclist, Lance Armstrong his words as well. Brunson’s explanation read:

“I don’t give a damn if he’s training with Lance Armstrong, Goggins cant stop them punches from coming . With that being said . T Ferg ko for the sprinkle”

Brunson never had any kind of beef or an altercation with Ferguson. Hence, it might be ‘The Boogeyman’s’ miserable form that had Brunson predicting such a grim outcome for him.

Will Tony Ferguson be able to make a comeback ever?

Well, someone like Tony Ferguson can never be counted out. His unconventional style of fighting and incredible endurance can still cause trouble to a lot of fighters. But, it’s pertinent to note that Ferguson fights as a lightweight. A look at the current UFC lightweight roster will reveal that it’s one of the most competitive divisions of the promotion. Ferguson had once ruled this division with a 12-fight win streak. But after losses against fighters like Bobby Green, he simply looks too washed up to repeat that feat.

A younger generation of UFC lightweights are also coming up in the form of Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan. They too look way ahead of the current Tony Ferguson. In such a situation, ‘El Cucuy’ may get a win or two in his upcoming fights. But establishing the rule that he once had over the UFC’s lightweight division seems quite impossible now. However, there’s no doubt that several UFC fans will be rooting for him in his upcoming UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett.