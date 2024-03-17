“Masculine Excellence”: Tristan Tate Drools Over Cristiano Ronaldo Spending Time With Family

A lot of people may stand against the noted social media personalities, Andrew and Tristan Tate. But they also have a loyal fanbase who try to walk on the path they show. Despite being criticized heavily, lots have often found value in the Tate brothers’ words. But this time, Tristan Tate presented an example of an ideal modern-day man via one of his ‘X’ updates. He shared a recent ‘X’ post from the noted soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, mentioning how he was an example of a man’s excellence.

The Tate brothers gained a lot of notoriety due to their comments on what a modern-day man should be. They often express that he should be able to meet all the financial requirements and provide the best degree of safety and care for his family. Ronaldo’s ‘X’ update showcased him taking a peaceful walk down a beach along with his four kids, which pretty much was in line with what Tristan had said about an ideal man.

Tate implied that a family can have a lot of such beautiful moments if a man excels in his field like Ronaldo, along with a caring attitude towards his family. The caption to his repost read,

“This is what masculine excellence looks like.”

However, a large chunk of the online population also labels Andrew and Tristan Tate as misogynists. Recently, the UK authorities ordered their arrest in Romania, after reopening a case that had already been closed in 2012. However, the Tate brothers didn’t have to go through much trouble this time.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were freed by Romanian authorities on the day after their arrest

The order from the UK resulted in Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest in Romania on March 11. They were also presented in a Romanian court, which ordered to free them immediately. It also specified that Andrew and Tristan need to go through the trail of the allegation placed on them by the Romanian authorities.

Following that, the Tate brothers may also be extradited to the UK for the trials of the newly reopened case. But as of now, they are under similar restrictions as they had been previously, i.e. they aren’t allowed to leave the country of Romania.