Michael Chandler Advised to Adapt Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Style’ to Defeat Conor McGregor: “Always Let Him”

Michael Chandler is currently preparing for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career. He is expected to clash against Conor McGregor before the end of this year. Despite the fact that the fight has yet to be formally confirmed by UFC, it has become a big subject in the MMA community. As a result, many fans and experts have chosen between McGregor and Chandler. Javier Mendez, the long-time coach of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently joined the bracket. In discussions with Lordping Opinions, the AKA’s head coach predicted a possible outcome of the bout and also sketched out a plan for Chandler to overcome the Irishman.

Javier Mendez coached Khabib Nurmagomedov and was also in the corner when the Dagestani defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Thus, appears to have read the Irishman’s game.

Mendez says to adapt the Khabib Nurmagomedov style to defeat Conor McGregor

During an interview with Lordping Opinions, Javier Mendez discussed the approaching McGregor vs. Chandler fight, which will undoubtedly mark the return of ‘The Notorious’ and set records.

Mendez certainly backed the Irishman to win this bout. However, recommended a game plan for Chandler to defeat the former UFC champion, which was identical to what Khabib Nurmagomedov employed at UFC 229. He said:

“Chandler brings war every time, but I don’t think this is the right type of fight for him. He needs to come in Khabib style, that’s the way to go with Conor. Basically, shoot (for takedown), shoot, shoot, punch. Never let him settle. Always let him know you’re going to take him down so he doesn’t settle, so he doesn’t get comfortable on his feet.”

While Chandler is actively prepping for the fight, no official word on McGregor’s return to the USADA testing pool has been released. As a result, his comeback this year appears shaky.

Will McGregor come back in 2023?

Despite the fact that their fight has sparked interest among fans after TUF 31, it is highly improbable that it will take place this year. McGregor’s absence from USADA appears to be the most plausible explanation for this.

Furthermore, UFC president Dana White revealed in a recent interview with Piers Morgan that McGregor has returned to training. But he will not compete this year. As a result, we may anticipate his comeback in 2024.

Although White confirmed McGregor’s comeback, he did not explain why he was not competing this year. Nonetheless, his remarks have put an end to all speculation about McGregor’s return at UFC 296.