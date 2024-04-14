Michael Chandler’s Silent Gesture at UFC 300 Hints at Potential Conor McGregor Fight Date

Conor McGregor’s return revealed by Michael Chandler? UFC fans are in for an action-packed 2024. There are several big events that fans can look out for, starting with UFC 300, which is going on at the time of writing this article. However, the return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two massive events that are slated to take place later this year. Meanwhile, McGregor’s opponent, Michael Chandler, might have given a huge hint as to when ‘The Notorious’ would return to action inside the octagon.

Chandler was one of the many stars that attended the UFC 300 today. When the camera pointed at him, he signalled 303. This might be a hint that the fight with Conor McGregor will take place at the UFC 303, which is scheduled for June, 2024. There were rumors circulating in the MMA community that the fight between McGregor and Chandler would be announced either in the buildup to UFC 300 or during the event.

However, thus far, that has not been the case. In the press conference after Power Slap, Dana White said that he did not have any news on Conor McGregor’s return. The UFC President stated that there was no deal signed with McGregor and, therefore, the return of ‘Mystic Mac’ was still in doubts.

Well, this is not the first time that Michael Chandler has been cage side calling out Conor McGregor to sign the contract as soon as possible. ‘Iron’ appeared at a WWE event demanding a fight agreement from Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler to get pushed back once again?

The initial plan for the UFC was to make Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler headline the first PPV card of the year. Unfortunately, this did not work out. Following this, the UFC aimed for a main event spot at UFC 300 for McGregor and Chandler. This did not materialize as McGregor had promotional responsibilities for his movie ‘Roadhouse’ that was released last month on Prime Video. Now that McGregor was done with all of his responsibilities outside the ring, he stated that he was ready to fight.



In several interviews, ‘The Notorious’ pointed out that he wanted to return at UFC 303, which takes place at the end of June. This is a date that Michael Chandler also seems on board with. Therefore, since there are no obvious roadblocks, fans will be hoping that the fight is signed as soon as possible and not pushed back once more.