Michael ‘Venom’ Page Mocks UFC Fighters ‘Trying Hard’ Mimicking Conor McGregor for Money

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has attracted millions of fans to the beautiful sport of Mixed Martial Arts, along with earning millions in both money and followers. Likewise, we cannot ignore the fact that many fighters now attempt to emulate McGregor’s persona by being flashy, brash, and unfiltered for the sake of money and fame. Reflecting on the matter, in a recent interview with Michael Bisping, the new UFC entrant, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, mocked fighters who strive to be like McGregor solely for financial gain.

Advertisement

Amidst the rising trash talk in the UFC, with Colby Covington bringing up Leon Edwards’ late father in recent exchanges, Michael Bisping addressed the matter with Venom. To which he acknowledged that trash talk is good for selling fights, but Venom suggested returning to the old-school era with a gentleman’s agreement where things were within certain boundaries. Further, Page hinted that McGregor’s influence might be a factor contributing to the current trend of intense trash-talking. He stated,

“I feel like Conor McGregor’s wave of like how he exploded into the scene, his personality and I think everybody was drawn to watch. That’s genuinely him but you got people come up after him trying to replicate what he’s done in hope that they’re going to get the same traction and then it just gets ugly. Those guys coming through now are trying a bit too hard and they’re not honest with themselves and it’s getting out of hand a bit too diss respectful.”

Advertisement

According to the new UFC entrant, McGregor’s authenticity was evident as he was just being himself, making it genuinely enjoyable to watch. Unlike the current trend, where fighters are trying hard to emulate ‘The Notorious,’ often crossing the line into disrespect.

Indirectly addressing the recent trash-talking incident, he added that if anyone had said something of that level to him, he wouldn’t wait to get inside the cage and would directly confront them. And now while many fighters are imitating McGregor, fans are pumped now that The Irishman shared the details of his return.

Conor McGregor wants to return with the 20th Knockout of his career

For fight fans, the new year began on a happy note as Conor McGregor announced his return, which will take place on June 29th against Michael Chandler. And he wants to return with a bang, stating that he wants his 20th KO of his career. McGregor now has 19 (T)KO victories in his professional MMA career. And with his return, he wants to make it 20, and he predicts it will happen in his rematch against Chandler.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1745078423427367364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On a current two-fight losing streak, it will be interesting to see how his comeback pans out after the brutal leg injury. The question of whether he can secure his 20th KO win will be answered in the future.