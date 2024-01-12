Mike Perry Makes UFC 300 Pitch to Face Nate Diaz, After Stockton Star Ditches Rumored Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match

UFC 300, with its promising dream card set for April, has the entire fight business hooked. Fans are hyped for the event, while fighters strive to secure a spot in history by participating. And now the face of BKFC, Mike Perry, has thrown his hat in the ring, challenging Nate Diaz for UFC 300. The athlete even reached out to UFC executive Hunter Campbell to book this fight. Interestingly, the development occurred after Diaz debunked rumors surrounding a boxing match with Jorge Masvidal.

Perry, in a recent appearance on Kanpai Media, pitched a fight with Diaz at UFC 300. With the ‘Stockton‘ star struggling to secure an opponent, Platinum Perry raised his hand and urged the UFC to lock him in for the event. Pressed to take action, he dialed UFC executive Hunter Campbell, Chief Business Officer, and personally pitched the fight, seeking to make it a reality. He stated,

“Nate Diaz says there’s no one to fight on UFC 300. I’m saying me and Nate, y’all could bring me back for a little purse and then throw in the PPV points, and then we could have a great show for UFC 300.”

However, in response, Campbell proposed to Perry to consider a fight in BKFC instead of UFC 300. Perry stated that Diaz isn’t interested in BKFC, so he expressed his desire for the UFC bout. For those who don’t know, the potential fight has been a topic since late 2022, promising a savage matchup with both fighters known for their antics inside and outside the cage. Sadly, despite the buzz, the UFC executive denied the possibility.

Diaz officially addressed and dismissed the rumors surrounding the Jorge Masvidal boxing matchup. Closing that chapter, he once again dropped hints about potentially fighting on the UFC 300 card.

UFC 300: Amidst Mike Perry Call Out Nate Diaz Ended Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match Rumors

Contrary to recent internet reports, Jorge Masvidal’s return from retirement doesn’t involve a boxing rematch with former opponent Nate Diaz. Diaz, focusing on UFC 300, dismissed the claims of a boxing match with Masvidal and also expressed a desire to headline the April event. A recent post by Diaz hints at the possibility of his involvement in UFC 300. He stated,

“I was supposed to headline UFC200. Headline UFC300 would be better.”

The future of Diaz remains uncertain, with rumors circulating about potential matchups, from Masvidal to a bout with Perry at BKFC. The questions of when and against whom he will eventually fight remain unanswered, leaving fans with only speculation for now.