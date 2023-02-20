‘Sauced Up’ Conor McGregor Worries Sean O’Malley Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, has been out of action from the UFC since July 2021 after suffering a nasty leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The MMA world has been patiently waiting for his return. Interestingly, their wish will be fulfilled later this year. The Irishman will be facing Michael Chandler upon his return to the octagon. However, the two are set to go head-to-head in The Ultimate Fighter as coaches. This is the second time McGregor will be coaching in TUF.

While the upcoming season is expected to get over by August, a date for his fight is yet to be announced. Moreover, a further delay can be expected, as Conor McGregor is still out of the USADA testing pool as of now.

Sean O’Malley is worried about Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA pool

As mentioned earlier, McGregor has been out of the USADA testing pool for a while. That means the Irishman will have to register himself again. It is mandatory for him to be tested for at least six months before he can fight again.

Speaking about the same during his podcast, Sean O’Malley suggested that the situation might be tricky for the former UFC champion. Sean O’Malley suggested that Conor McGregor was ‘sauced’ up during his time off.

It would be hard for him to train when he comes back and trains without PEDs upon his return. He said, “He’s been sauced up too. He wasn’t even in the USADA pool. So it doesn’t matter what he’s taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months.”

It is necessary for every fighter to test negative at least two times in a period of six months before entering the octagon. McGregor, previously, said that he will enter the pool in February. However, there has been no report on the same. Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ has made headlines for some other reasons before his UFC return.

Conor McGregor was accused of altering the TUF roster

Controversies and Conor McGregor seem to go hand in hand. The former UFC champion found himself in the middle of the controversy yet again as he was accused of altering the roster of The Ultimate Fighter to make room for his fighters.

It was reported that Conor McGregor removed some of the original participants. However, the Irishman has denied the accusations. The former UFC champion suggested that he knows only fighters from the show and never tried to make any changes to the roster.

Moreover, he also claimed that he didn’t ask the UFC to change anything as well. That said, the filming of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter has already begun and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

What are your thoughts on the accusation? What do you guys think about O’Malley’s concerns?