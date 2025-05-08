Self-Proclaimed Joe Rogan’s Daughter Hilariously Points How Regular JRE Listeners Adopt the Podcast Mindset

With millions tuning in to The Joe Rogan Experience for everything from fitness hacks to conspiracy deep-dives, it’s no surprise that his influence stretches way beyond the studio. For many die-hard listeners, whatever Joe says—whether it’s about cold plunges, elk meat, or supplement stacks—might as well be written in stone.

And while some might find that inspiring, others are starting to see the humor in just how far it goes. Enter Jolie Elena, who jokingly calls herself Joe Rogan’s daughter.

In a hilarious moment that quickly went viral, she playfully called out how hardcore fans start to think like they’re on the podcast themselves—and honestly, she’s not wrong.

The video kicks off with Elena casually tuning into The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time. She finds it pretty interesting and says she’ll probably watch more. Seems innocent enough, right?

But by day two, things are already ramping up—she’s clutching a fistful of supplements, clearly buying into the whole biohacking lifestyle. Come day three, it’s full-on transformation mode.

Jolie announces she’s now an orange belt in BJJ, practices judo, and, of course, eats elk meat for breakfast—because, well, that’s just what Rogan fans do, or more accurately, want to do.

But things start spiraling from there. On day four, she’s knee-deep in wild conspiracy theories about the pyramids and quoting all kinds of offbeat claims from past guests.

Then by day five, she’s gone full Rogan, passionately calling out Big Pharma and talking about how it’s all just a money-making machine that doesn’t care about people’s actual health.



The whole thing is clearly a comedy skit, but it hits a little too close to home for some fans. It hilariously captures how some listeners go from casually intrigued to completely immersed, treating everything Joe says like gospel.

It’s funny, yes—but also a pretty spot-on commentary about blind cult-like devotion.

But while there are a bunch of positives and negatives that come as a packaged deal with Rogan’s podcast, according to the UFC commentator, there are a few things that stand out about his podcast for him.

Rogan shares what makes his podcast special

On a recent episode with Jordan Peterson, Rogan opened up about how much he loves hearing from listeners who’ve completely turned things around after listening to his podcast.

“Those are my favorite stories. People listen to the podcast, they say, ‘I’ve lost 60lbs, I’m much healthier, I’m drinking a lot of water. And I’m taking electrolytes and vitamins,” Rogan said.

“My mental health has improved because of the daily exercise…” Rogan continued, adding “…I’m a different person. And I’m on the right path. I love those stories”.

This kind of appreciation for his audience isn’t new. Way back in the early days of the podcast, Rogan made it clear how grateful he was. He once posted about how awesome his fans are, even sharing how comedy club staff would tell him his crowd was always the kindest and most respectful they’d see all year.

Fast-forward to now, and his fanbase has exploded—millions follow him across Spotify, Instagram, and YouTube.

Whether he’s getting emotional about his pets or reacting to heartfelt fan stories, Rogan wears his heart on his sleeve.

But make no mistake, while he’s open about his life, he’s also drawn a firm line when it comes to privacy—some things, he’s made clear, are off-limits.