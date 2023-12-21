“They Don’t Want..”: Colby Covington Claims Support for Donald Trump Cost Him UFC Title

Colby Covington has been the talk of the town for various reasons over the past two weeks. From attacking LeBron James to losing to Leon Edwards despite trash-talking he kept using his trash talking skills. Apart from all this, Covington has been showing his support to the 45th US President, Donald Trump. Now, talking to Fox News after his UFC 296 loss, he shared that his support for Trump may have cost him the UFC title.

It’s no secret that ‘Chaos’ and Trump share a strong bond. But, he believes the bond and support may have impacted the fight results. Recently, Covington appeared on Fox News, where the host, who didn’t watch the fight but looked at the stats, said on paper “Chaos” won. Consequently, he asked if Covington still believes his support for Trump cost him the fight, as Covington stated in the post-fight presser.

“I do believe that. I think they stacked the deck against us because they don’t want we the people to have control of this country again. That’s what Trump stands for. He stands for democracy and freedom. They will do everything they can to keep us down from shadow-banning us online. Even if we are saying the truth they’re gonna censor and not gonna let the people see it. If it’s a judging position or any type of athletic, sporting event they’re gonna stack the deck against us.”

For those who don’t know, Covington and Trump share a common right-leaning political ideology, advocating for putting America first. Their bond extends beyond supporting each other for matches or presidential campaigns. Meanwhile, as stated on Fox News, the welterweight mentioned that many dislike Trump and wish to restrict certain ideologies. According to him, as he supported Trump, the UFC 296 results were not in his favor.

However, this claim is contested, as many on the internet believe Edwards dominated the fight effortlessly. Hence, many MMA fans suggest that support for Trump had no bearing on the outcome. And, while judges’ decisions are sometimes controversial, this time almost everyone was on the same page regarding what the judges scored. Talking about Trump and Covington’s bond, an ex-UFC star in jest blames ‘Chaos’ for Trump’s 2024 disqualification.

Derek Brunson Blames Colby Covington For Donald Trump 2024 Disqualification

Just after UFC 296, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Donald Trump from the presidency. The court citied the insurrection clause, and directed to remove his name from the state’s Republican primary ballot. Now, Covington, a long-time advocate for Trump, is being blamed for this move by ex-UFC star Brunson in a recent post. On X, he stated;

“I blame Colby Covington.”

Indeed, Covington has no connection to Trump’s 2024 disqualification. In light of the fact, for his outspoken support for the former US President, ‘Chaos’ was hilariously blamed by Brunson. Nonetheless, as Covington stated, his support for Trump remains unwavering.