“Tony Ferguson’s Time Is Finished”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Words From Past Resurface as ‘El Cucuy’ Suffers Sixth Straight Loss

Afnan Chougle
|Published July 30, 2023

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Credits: USA Today Sports

Tony Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champion, returned to action yesterday on the exciting main card of UFC 291. A BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headlined the event. However, many hard-core fans were also looking forward to Ferguson’s fight. ‘El Cucuy’ has been a fan favorite for a long time. As a result, he earned rousing applause inside Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. Regardless of that, the former interim champion came up short in a brutal fashion.

This was his sixth consecutive defeat in the UFC. As a result, there is a debate in the MMA community regarding whether or not ‘El Cucuy’ should continue.

Amidst the noise, an old interview of Khabib Nurmagomedov is making rounds on the internet where he predicts the downward spiral of Ferguson’s career. Let’s quickly dwell on what the former UFC lightweight champion said in the past.

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts the downfall of Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson is a well-known figure who has defeated numerous top contenders and put on some spectacular performances in his UFC career. However, in his battle with Bobby Green at UFC 291, ‘El Cucuy’ appeared to be a ghost of his former self.

Despite having a few opportunities, Green began to dominate Ferguson in the second round. Green eventually caught ‘El Cucuy’ in a submission at the conclusion of the third round. Ferguson refused to give up and passed out, handing Green the win.

 

Although losses are a part of the game, Ferguson’s recent defeats have been difficult to watch. Surprisingly, his old rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, anticipated something similar. In an interview with ESPN MMA, before his last UFC bout Nurmagomedov, said:

“Nobody gonna stay the same for a long time…Tony Ferguson’s time is finished, you know. Now he’s gonna come back, someone gonna beat him again. I believe because when you take damage like this, you’re never gonna be same, never ever, even if you’re Tony Ferguson.”

Many fans reacted angrily when Khabib Nurmagomedov mentioned this previously. However, as the video has been reposted across various Twitter pages, fans in the comments section appear to slightly agree with the Russian celebrity.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov: The fantasy fight the never happened

It’s worth noting that Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have feuded for a long period during their careers. Not only that, but they were supposed to fight multiple times inside the cage.

Unfortunately, no matter how much fans would have enjoyed it, the match-up appeared cursed, since it never happened for one reason or another. Finally, ‘The Eagle’ retired in 2020, with no plans to return.

For Ferguson, though, the rivalry never ended. ‘El Cucuy’ poured shade on the Russian great multiple times following his retirement. He also recently accused Nurmagomedov of ducking the fight. Sadly, considering the circumstances, it seems unlikely that we will ever see this fight.

