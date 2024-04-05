UFC Fighter Slams Dana White’s Life Saver Gary Brecka as ‘Biggest Fraudster’ in Health Industry

Renowned biologist Gary Brecka is a fraud according to an UFC fighter. UFC President Dana White has completely turned his life around over the past few years. The 54-year-old was extremely overweight and unfit as he succumbed to the demands of running a billion-dollar company such as the UFC. However, White decided to turn his life around after meeting biologist Gary Brecka. Fast forward to 2024, White looks like he has turned back the clock of ageing. He is extremely fit and prioritizes his fitness over everything else. White claims that Brecka saved his life. However, for this UFC fighter, Brecka is nothing but a ‘fraudster’.

A recent post shared on Twitter by Ben Smith outlined all the protocol that Brecka applied to UFC President Dana White’s fitness routine in order to save his life. However, UFC fighter Matt Brown did not seem too much pleased with Brecka. Brown replied to the post, saying,

“Biggest fraudster grifter in nutrition/health (or whatever “hacking” industry he considers himself in) today I’m so sick of hearing this guys name and people asking me about him. Clear and obvious bullshitter.”

While Brown did call the biologist a “fraudster”, he did not provide substantial justification to back his claims. Gary Brecka, according to his website, is a “professional Human Biologist, and the Co-Founder of 10X Health System based in Miami, FL. His goal is to empower people to become the best version of themselves.”

In the series of videos posted, Brecka stated that Dana White approached him to figure out his life expectancy. After hesitantly agreeing, Brecka asked White to submit a few blood tests and examined his medical history. After doing so, Brecka discovered that White was at near fatal levels in a lot of areas. He conveyed to White that he has only 10.4 years left to live unless he follows the superhuman protocol religiously. Dana White agreed, and the rest is history.

What has Dana White said about Gary Brecka?

In multiple interviews now, Dana White has credited Brecka for changing his life and making him feel like he is 25 again. White stated that he dealt with a number of health issues. However, he just assumed that this was a part of getting older and therefore, did not pay much attention to it. He claimed that after he met Brecka, he realized that the issues he had were not as a result of getting older, rather it was due to his lifestyle.



The 54-year-old also opined that Brecka made him aware of health issues he did not even know he had. In addition to this, Brecka educated him on the issues that he was facing and how he could overcome them. Dana White claims that Brecka has made him a new man and given him a second lease on life.