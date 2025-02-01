‘Will Make This Country Proud’: UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Expresses Gratitude After Receiving His UAE Passport

Khamzat Chimaev has had a rather nomadic life up until this point. However, the UFC middleweight contender seems to have found a home in the UAE for good. He has now officially received his Emirati citizenship—something he sees as a great honor.

Born in Chechnya, Russia, Khamzat Chimaev and his family moved to Sweden when he was around five years old, seeking refuge from the political unrest in his homeland. It was in Sweden that he found his passion for wrestling, which later translated into MMA, becoming one of the country’s most prominent fighters.

But for the last few years, he has spent a considerable amount of time in the UAE, using it as a base for all his training. And now that citizenship has come along, Chimaev wants to make the country proud.

“It is my honour and privilege to be able to represent this beautiful nation both as an athlete and a citizen. I would like to thank the UAE for its support, and I will do my best to make this country proud of me. Special thanks to His Highness Sheikh @mohamedbinzayed and Sheikh Hamdan for the trust and opportunity.”

UAE is where Chimaev has fought most of his matches since he was denied a visa to the United States, courtesy of his connections with Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov. But will that situation change with the UAE backing him now? Chimaev also has a title fight against the winner of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis.

But how does the UFC work with a champion who cannot work out of the US? Well, that is the UFC’s concern. Chimaev believes 2025 is the year, he will capture middleweight gold.

Unstoppable Chimaev on the march