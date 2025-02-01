mobile app bar

‘Will Make This Country Proud’: UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Expresses Gratitude After Receiving His UAE Passport

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Thetchen UFC superstar, Khamzat Chimaev comes to Paris for support tchetchen fighter, Aboubacar Youssounov. Levallois Palais des sports Marcel Cerdan France Copyright: xJULIEN_BRONDANIx JB2_4679

Thetchen UFC superstar, Khamzat Chimaev comes to Paris for support tchetchen fighter, Aboubacar Youssounov. Levallois Palais des sports Marcel Cerdan France Copyright: xJULIEN_BRONDANIx JB2_4679

Credit
IMAGO / Brondani Julien

Khamzat Chimaev has had a rather nomadic life up until this point. However, the UFC middleweight contender seems to have found a home in the UAE for good. He has now officially received his Emirati citizenship—something he sees as a great honor.

Born in Chechnya, Russia, Khamzat Chimaev and his family moved to Sweden when he was around five years old, seeking refuge from the political unrest in his homeland. It was in Sweden that he found his passion for wrestling, which later translated into MMA, becoming one of the country’s most prominent fighters.

But for the last few years, he has spent a considerable amount of time in the UAE, using it as a base for all his training. And now that citizenship has come along, Chimaev wants to make the country proud.

“It is my honour and privilege to be able to represent this beautiful nation both as an athlete and a citizen. I would like to thank the UAE for its support, and I will do my best to make this country proud of me. Special thanks to His Highness Sheikh @mohamedbinzayed and Sheikh Hamdan for the trust and opportunity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

UAE is where Chimaev has fought most of his matches since he was denied a visa to the United States, courtesy of his connections with Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov. But will that situation change with the UAE backing him now? Chimaev also has a title fight against the winner of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis.

But how does the UFC work with a champion who cannot work out of the US? Well, that is the UFC’s concern. Chimaev believes 2025 is the year, he will capture middleweight gold.

Unstoppable Chimaev on the march

For years, Chimaev has had his eyes on UFC gold but has been sidelined, primarily due to his own bouts with illnesses. But now with improved training methods, ‘Borz’ insists those struggles are now behind him. He’s healthier than ever and fully prepared to claim his shot at the belt.

If his dominant victory over former champion Robert Whittaker is anything to go by, Chimaev is more than ready to compete at the highest level. As a matter of fact, the common notion following the fight dictated that he be handed the title shot. Even middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis urged the UFC to let him defend his belt against Chimaev.

However, the UFC went in the direction of a rematch with Sean Strickland. But it’s just one more stop till destiny knocks on Chimaev’s door. UFC President Dana White has even claimed that he wants to bring Chimaev to the USA in 2025 for the title fight.


So, now we just wait for UFC 312. Hopefully, Strickland and Du Plessis put on a show and prove that they are prepared for the storm Chimaev is known to bring into the octagon every single time the doors close behind him.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these