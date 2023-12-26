HomeSearch

Female UFC Champion Sends Mark Zuckerberg a Heartwarming Christmas Wish Amidst UFC 300 Talks

Souvik Roy
|Published December 26, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg. Credit – USA Today Sports

Most of the world currently seems to be in a festive mood. Even the noted ‘Meta’ CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, took off from work and celebrated Christmas along with his kids recently. ‘Zuck’ also posted a snap of his celebrations to his own Instagram account. The post garnered massive attention from netizens, including the noted UFC strawweight champ, Zhang Weili, who aims to be a double champion at UFC 300.

It was probably Zuckerberg’s way of celebrating Christmas, which prompted Weili to comment on ‘Zuck’s’ Instagram post. The Meta CEO went pretty old-school to celebrate his Christmas despite having all the resources to celebrate most lavishly. Since he is a Jew, he chose to mark his Christmas with his kids in a very traditional way. Zuckerberg’s Instagram post showcased him having Chinese food along with his daughters, August and little Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. Its caption read:

“Participating in the age old tradition of Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas. Merry Christmas everyone!”

Well, the mention of ‘Zuck’ having Chinese food may have prompted the China native, Weili, to wish him a “Merry Christmas” to Zuck. She also went bilingual to wish ‘Zuck’ in the Chinese language as well.

However, UFC fans may be worried about a different issue related to ‘Magnum’ Weili. She has already mentioned who she wants to fight next. Additionally, Weili also has a date when she wants her next fight.

Zhang Weili wants to take on UFC Flyweight champ Alexa Grasso at UFC 300

Dana White and Co. have already revealed that the UFC 300 is going to be one of their grandest events. This is why a lot of fighters are expressing their desires to get themselves booked for the milestone event. A recent Instagram update from Weili revealed that she also wants a place on that coveted fight card. However, it also revealed that she wants to move up to flyweight for her UFC 300 fight. A look at Weili’s post will further reveal that she wanted a shot at the UFC flyweight gold currently under the possession of Alexa Grasso.

Well, Grasso’s reply to ‘Magnum’s’ post also clarified that she had no problem accepting the fight. The Mexican might have liked Weili’s offer as well since she wanted their fight to take place at UFC 300. Currently, it’s simply a nod from the UFC CEO, Dana White, that can make things official between these two.

