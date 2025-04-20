‘WWE X UFC Is the Best’: Nina Drama Salvages Situation As Fans Laugh After Dana White Gets Booed at WrestleMania 41

Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 is officially over with 61467 people leaving the arena stunned after that crazy Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman twist. Also bearing witness to all the madness among the masses was UFC boss Dana White, who was visibly taken by the magnitude of the occasion.

WWE superstars and UFC fighters have engaged in many a banter over the years, with the likes of Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor threatening to size each other up.

However, since UFC’s merger with TKO in 2023, the two prominent combat sports entertainment promotions are now sister companies. It’s why Dana White was on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast day before yesterday, talking about his feelings.

White was co-incidentally present at Wrestlemania 31 in 2015, when Seth Rollins pulled the rug from under Roman Reigns the first time around. But unlike last time, the UFC boss had better seats. And despite being booed, he praised the atmosphere while walking out of the arena.

“This is crazy. There’s not an empty seat all the way up to the rafters. This is nuts, I love it”, he said in a video posted by the WWE Instagram account.

UFC influencer, Nina Marie Daniele, who also did one of her famous pre-fight interviews with WWE star Rhea Ripley this week, commented on the post with a message of harmony between the two promotions.

“WWE X UFC is the best crossover in sports!” she said.



A fan reminisced about White being present for the first time two members of the SHIELD main evented Wrestlemania and said, “10 years ago we got Rollins and Reigns main event WrestleMania and now 10 years after we got them again“.

Others claimed that the UFC boss didn’t get a warm welcome from the LIVE audience. “Boo’d out the building“, they said, laughing.

Another Instagram user claimed that TKO boss Nick Khan made White attend the WWE PLE- “TKO said, ‘Dana you need to go to WrestleMania.’ He doesn’t care about WWE lol”

Dana White got booed at WrestleMania41

pic.twitter.com/uvXprrpwvh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2025

“WWE showed Dana White at WrestleMania and the crowd booed him and he looked pi**ed is TKO just learning now that pro wrestling fans are not the same people as UFC fans lol”, a Twitter user pointed out.

Whether or not there is any truth to this or if White simply wanted to show up a fan or a fellow member of the industry to show his support will never officially be known.

However, his presence did lead to fans asking questions- questions about if he saw the presentation of pro wrestlers, their walk-ins, entrance music, the cool costumes, and the pyro.

Uncle Dana grilled after Rollins ‘Burns it Down’

Rollins, already known for his flamboyant costumes, came wrapped up in a fashionable black outfit and a flamethrower as part of his entrance. In tune with his theme music- ‘Burn It Down’, Rollins then lit the screen on fire with his flames as he walked in way into the ring.

After watching his swanky presentation, a few UFC fans wondered by the White-led MMA promotion didn’t indulge in the luxuries of a memorable presentation.

“Dana White is there watching this like, this s*cks they should just all walk out wearing the same clothes while we show close-up shots of the president and his agriculture secretary or whatever”, one fan sarcastically said.

“At least they’ve got my sweet, sweet VeeChain“, joked a Twitter user, referring to the UFC boss’s involvement with involvement with the cryptocurrency.

Dana White is there watching this like, this sucks they should just all walk out wearing the same clothes while we show close-up shots of the president and his agriculture secretary or whatever. https://t.co/7MwatVZn7R — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 20, 2025



“UFC does need to improve the presentation of their fighters, one think I’ve never liked is how champs don’t come out with the belt“, pointed out another fan.

White not a fan of Israel Adesanya-like entrances

The UFC has made certain changes to fighters’ gear in the last year or so, offering certain stars the ability to customise their shorts. The bossman, in an interview from 2023, had actually claimed that he wasn’t a fan of flashy entrances.

Speaking particularly about boxing during the time, he had said, We don’t turn into fu***ng circus and if you ever noticed in boxing there is 500 people in the ring that don’t belong who the f**k are these people and why are they in there.”

In fact, when former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya walked into the octagon dressed like The Undertaker, White wasn’t particularly pleased about it.

Blunt in his response, he had simply noted, “I don’t love it. (Laughs) I don’t love it. I battle with him every time we do it, you know? I keep it as minimal as possible.”