How to control spaces with Neon? Master Valorant Agent 18 Neon.

Agent 18 Neon is set to become the duelist master in Valorant pubs. Here is everything you need to know to control spaces with Filipina Speedster.

Neon is Valorant’s newest addition to a roster of already exciting agents. The 18th agent was codenamed Sprinter for a reason. With the agent’s release, the codename became more apparent.

The Valorant devs mentioned, “Speed” was the inspiration for the agent’s creation. Along with electrifying abilities, the agent is set out to change the current meta.

The speedster from the Philippines has hybrid abilities that are unique. Though, she has been a duelist with controller abilities.

Gamers who are looking to control spaces more will find the agent welcoming. At the same time, the agent’s signature ability aids in traversing the map quite fast. 33 per cent faster to be precise.

Even though speed is Neon’s Signature, it is not the full extent of her abilities. Fast Laen and Realy Bolts provide unique opportunities for firefights.

A hybrid duelist with extended space control capabilities. Jett mains will find the mechanic helpful. The damage potential from abilities is insane.

Undermentioned are unique interactions and ability details. It is necessary to know the agent mechanics to unlock Neon’s full potential.

Fast Lane: Master the Neon wall from BETA days.

Fast Lane is kind of like the Double Viper/Phoenix wall. But, preferential treatment is unavailable for Neon.

Enemies who stand in the wall take 30 damage per second. On the other hand, teammates take a third, i.e. 10 damage, per second while standing in the wall. Except, there is more to the wall than meets the eye.

The wall acts as smoke and prevents vision from the enemy deployable. At the same time, the wall does 30 dmg per second to drones. But, the wall does not do damage to certain utilities.

That includes Cypher’s abilities, Killjoy’s LockDown and in general flashes and hidden utilities. To master Valorant Neon skills, one must know the unique interactions.

Relay Bolt: Some clever use of Mechanics is necessary.

Learning the mechanics of Relay Bolt is essential for mastering Agent Neon. Agent 18 is quite balanced as it seems, even with the inclusion of utility.

The first thing that one needs to remember is that the Bolt needs to hit its target in 5 secs. That includes the time from bounces too. Effectively, the timer starts when the bolt is released.

The Bolt lifetime is the same for both single and double bolts is same. Also, the stun timer is the same for enemy units and friendlies. But, the most interesting mechanic is yet to come.

Relay Bolt has a charge time of 1 sec, after which a 3-second stun hits anything in the target area. Moreover, it also hits anything under it. Also, it can stun enemies up to a certain altitude.

Neon is a Filipina Agent, under Brimstone’s command.

But, if there are enemies at multiple altitudes, there is a very good chance that the one at higher altitude won’t get hit if one aims relay bolt at the ground. Instead, in certain cases, one can aim at a higher enemy. So, the enemy underneath gets hit and also the one at a higher altitude.

In certain heaven hell map situations like in Ascent B-site, one can aim at heaven floor above from hell and hit directly someone above and vice versa. Furthermore, the bolt can bounce and has the same speed as a fully charged Sova Bolt.

That is all you need to know to Master spaces with Neon in Valorant. As a Duelist, mastering Neon will be quite satisfying for most players.