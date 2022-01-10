Everything you need to know about Valorant Agent 18, Neon.

Valorant added its newest female agent Neon. Here is everything you need to know about the Filipino speedster.

Valorant has been constantly updating the game with a new agent every 3 months or so. Recently, Riot Devs unveiled Agent 18, Sprinter, the alt-name for Neon.

Neon is a unique agent with a varying set of abilities. The primary objective of Neon players, Blitzkrieg and Area control. Hence, a duelist by nature.

With electricity as her innate element, Neon excels at moving between spaces fast. As the devs recall, the inspiration for Neon was “Speed”.

Agent 18 Neon: Abilities

Below is a full breakdown of Neon’s abilities, which rely on how much ‘Charge’ she has stored up.

Fast Lane: FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extends a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

Relay Bolt: INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

High Gear: INSTANTLY channel Neon's power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an Electric Slide . Slide charge resets every two kills.

Overdrive: Unleash Neon's full power and speed for a short duration. FIRE to channel the power into a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.

All of Neon’s abilities enable her to stay in the middle of the fight. Moreover, her sprint allows covering the ground pretty fast.

Map movement and utility usage are key to Neon’s playstyle. Her Fast lane ability deals a decent amount of damage and blocks vision more importantly.

Though, there are some pretty cool interactions between Neon’s abilities and enemy deployable. Also, some cheeky plays related to Relay Bolt placements can be made.

Things to exclusively remember about Agent Sprinter.



There are some rare interactions with enemy deployable. Also, there are some unique mechanics to her abilities.

To the uninitiated, Neon has similar abilities to Viper and Phoenix, with a bit of Jett to mix things up. In the beginning, the new viewers might find it confusing. But, the colour code makes all the difference.

Viper has a green wall, owing to her poison. On the other hand, Phoenix is orange, due to fire. At the same time, Valorant Agent Neon has inherited the blue colour owing to her Electricity.

The wall penetration numbers affect the wall deployment of Fastlane. At least, for the initial target projectile, that Devs call “missile”. Also, there is no preferential treatment for Neon like Phoenix heal. But, enemies take 30 Dmg per second.

One can target the space between walls, like the old Viper walls. Though, the interactions are still a bit broken at certain places. Also, the thickness of the Map walls seems to affect the deployment of FastLane walls.

Also, do remember Friendlies take 10 Dmg per second while standing in the wall. Furthermore, it blocks vision from the enemy utility as well.

Race you to the play button. Get a feel for what gets Neon in the zone with this Spotify playlist. https://t.co/1m9YmsWoF2 pic.twitter.com/rKaOdNAB4j — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 8, 2022

Neon was known as Agent 18 Sprinter in leaks.

Thank you to our creators and community members who helped us welcome our first Filipina agent into VALORANT. Now let’s see who’s quick enough to get the instalock NEON. pic.twitter.com/YhiDA7qzOh — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 9, 2022

The Relay Bolt can also hit enemies underneath it. Moreover, it can hit enemies up to a certain height.

The stun duration is fixed for both friendlies and teammates. Furthermore, the bolt can be bounced off walls, charged as well as a double bolt can be fired in quick succession.

Enemies standing beyond the height of Double crates cannot be hit unless one gets creative. Since the bolt always affects anything under it, one can try to hit the enemy position at a higher altitude to get the best of both worlds.

The sprinting ability, High Gear, recharges passively. One can quicken up the regeneration through kills. It takes a minute to fully recharge the High Gear from 0 charge.

Killing an enemy provides 25 units of charge. It is the signature ability around which the character is based around. But, do remember to save your charge while shift-walking.

The Sprint buff stays for 15 seconds, allowing you to use all abilities during that time. A weapon can be brought out to cancel the ability and Vice Versa.

That is everything to know on Valorant Agent Neon to get started. Currently, it is sure the Meta picks will change significantly. Also, the pick rates on other agents will decrease.

There are good chances Duelists and Controller players find Neon a healthy addition to their agent roster. Well, the devs do want it played that way for sure.