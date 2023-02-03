Valorant News: Riot Won’t Shut Down Former CS:GO Pro Turned Streamer Tarik’s Pro City!

Valorant 10 Mans Pro City, organized by Tarik, has been the talk of the town. Today we will look at why Riot won’t shut down.

Tarik’s Pro Cit is saving a lot of professional players from Crypto Throwers. For the uninitiated, Crypto Throwers are players who purposefully throw a pros/streamer’s game to make money off bets online. To counter this scenario, Tarik introduced Pro City, where invites are exclusive to pros and higher-rated Radiants. Pro City is a Discord server where people can be invited, or one can join if they meet specific requirements.

However, Lil Bro was still skeptical about Riot Games taking down the Discord server since Ranked Games would be affected. But against his expectation, Riot revealed otherwise; let us look at what Riot offered Tarik for Pro City.

Also Read: What are Agencies in GTA Online and are they worth it?

Riot Games in Talks with Tarik to Continue Pro City and Potentially Offer Prize Pools in Valorant

As you can see from the video above, Tarik and Riot talked about the actual situation in regard to this Discord Server. Riot has given Tarik the go on maintaining the games and opted to keep a prize pool. However, everything needs to be a little systematic since things go wrong when money is involved in tournaments. In addition, many pro players are getting comfortable in these games since they can get players with equal skill to play with them.

Valorant ranked consists of many throwers or players who cannot rival the skill level of pros. Hence this Pro City is best suited for the highest level of skill cap in NA. We will see what plans Riot has to continue Pro City, as it is good content for the viewers of Valorant. In addition, it also gives pro players a platform to represent themselves in a way that they can appreciate besides streaming.

For more Valorant News, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Are QTCinderella and Ludwig still together?