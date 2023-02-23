Warzone 2 1v1 Gulag Tips Which Will Help You Win More Gunfights!

1v1 Gulag is back in Warzone 2 thanks to the major Season 2 update. Let’s look at some tips which will help you get back to the battlefield.

Gulag is a staple for Warzone games. Once you get killed on the battlefield, you are transported to the Gulag where the only way out is to eliminate the enemy using the weapon given to you. Earlier, WZ2 had the 2v2 Gulag which had a love-hate relationship with the community. If you got a good teammate you loved it and if you had a bad teammate you hated it. This prompted the community to demand 1v1 Gulag back from Activision.

With the integration of 1v1 Gulag in Season 2, let us look at some effective tips you can use in Gulag so you can come back to the battlefield and live to fight another day.

Five 1v1 Gulag Tips to Help You Win More Gunfights and Survive a Lot Longer in Warzone 2

FYI: The video above shows AyDaN using the Box Headglitch in Gulag to win. He claims he has never lost, so try it out once!

#5 – If It Ain’t Broke

When you try a tactic in the Gulag and it works effectively, then rinse and repeat! We know it might sound a little outdated but if a tactic is giving you results and the desired outcome every time, why change it?

A lot of players use multiple strategies in Gulag. Head glitching, rushing, spamming equipment, outmaneuvering, and more. The point is, if it works for you, it’s effective.

#4 – Take Stock of Your Inventory

Not the gun, the inventory. Play according to the lethal and tactical equipment you are provided with. Play to their strengths. If you are given smoke grenades, your strategy changes from rushing to getting the drop on the enemy. If you have grenades, try to lower your enemy’s health before rushing in to secure the quick kill.

There is a strategy that can be employed for every piece of utility in the game. Formulate one according to your playstyle and how well you can combine it with the equipment.

#3 – Be Confident in Your Abilities

Even if you do not have the best game sense or mechanical aim, take duels. Fight your enemy. Do not wait for them to come to you. Surprise them and outthink them. The best players in the world rely on their minds more often than not. However, if you are not confident in your ability as a player you will not win gunfights.

Therefore, it is important to believe in your ability to frag and take duels. What’s the worse that could happen? You could die, but you learn the most by playing. So be confident and fight the enemy.

#2 – Warzone 2 Loadout Analysis

Your loadout is your biggest advantage. We covered the lethal and tactical equipment earlier. However, the gun you are offered should also be taken into account. If you have enough experience in playing Warzone 2 you will know the strengths and weaknesses of every gun, employ that knowledge when being handed a weapon in Gulag so you can come out on top.

#1 – If you Can’t Beat em’

If you see an opponent using the same tactic over and over again and beating you with it, then might as well copy it and make it your own right? Adaptation is the biggest skill in a player. If you can read your surroundings and opponents while learning and responding accordingly, it will make you a better player but it will also improve your game sense drastically.

These are all the tips that will help you win that duel in 1v1 Gulag. For Warzone 2 loadouts and tips, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

