Warzone 2 Two Shot TAQ-M Loadout ft. Metaphor!

This article will look at the two-shot Warzone 2 TAQ-M DMR Loadout constructed by Metaphor. Attachments and details below.

Metaphor is one of the most consistent content uploaders for Warzone. We have covered lots of load-outs made by him previously on the blog and this one is also a banger for people with a decent aim. This two-shot loadout will be a good setup for people with good tracking and mechanical skill. Let us look at the details for this loadout below.

Also Read: What Time Does Hogwarts Legacy Release on PC and Steam?

Metaphor’s Warzone 2 Two-Shot TAQ-M DMR Loadout Will Send Them to Heaven

Ammunition : 6.5mm High Velocity

: 6.5mm High Velocity Barrel : LR1:7 20.5” Barre

: LR1:7 20.5” Barre Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Stock: Tackverte Core Stock

The first attachment we will use on the gun is the 6.5mm High-Velocity Ammunition which is going to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon which results in a higher TTK. LR1:7 20.5” Barrel will increase our bullet velocity further while giving us increased damage range and hip-fire accuracy. The third attachment is a Lockgrip Precision-40 which increases hip-fire accuracy further along with aim walking steadiness and recoil steadiness.

Next is the Schlager 3.4x Optic which is going to provide a 3x zoom which will help in precisely locking on to the enemy. The last attachment is the Tackverte Core Stock which provides aiming stability and recoil control.

For the Perk Package, Metaphor is rocking the Vanguard. For the lethal and tactical, he has the drill charge and the smoke grenade respectively. The drill charge will be most important in flushing out enemies when rushing them and the smoke grenade will be used for quick and easy escapes. Check out Metaphor’s Channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for quick and Warzone 2 Loadouts!

Also Read: How to solve ‘A bird in the hand’ Hogwarts Legacy quest