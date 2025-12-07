“Same Kind of Psycho She Is”: Fever HC Stephanie White Describes Her Process of Forming a Bond With Caitlin Clark

Very few players truly change a sport, and Caitlin Clark is one of them. Her arrival has transformed the WNBA, and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White now has the chance to guide one of the most impactful young stars the league has ever seen.

Clark has someone highly experienced to rely on as she looks to establish herself as one of the GOATs of the WNBA. A former player, White first became the Fever’s head coach in 2015. After stints in college basketball and a successful run with the Connecticut Sun, she returned to Indiana in 2025 to lead a new era built around Clark.

Since then, building a strong bond with the rookie phenom has been a clear priority for the 48-year-old. She recently talked about her relationship with Clark, noting how they’re both one in the same.

“I’m a very honest, transparent coach. You’re going to know what I’m thinking or where I’m coming from,” White shared on Bird’s Eye View, adding that she sees the same quality in Clark. “I certainly appreciate that about her. And I’m also the same kind of psycho that she is, in terms of competitiveness.”

After averaging 19 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds as a rookie, Clark took a step back in her second season with White in charge. But that wasn’t because of her presence, as Clark dealt with injuries to her groin and ankle. It was just an unfortunate sophomore season in the league.

White later added that she has not only formed a bond with Clark, but has also grown close to Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

“It was really important for me right away with her, with AB, and with Kelsey, honestly. I mean, they’re the core three,” White said. “Those three were the priority for me in terms of like, I’ve gotta make sure that I’m earning their trust.”

It is a strong strategy that has already paid off in the short term since White took charge. In her first season, the Fever reached the semifinals without Clark playing in a single playoff game. They even pushed the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to five games in a thrilling series.

All in all, it was an interesting look behind the curtain at White and Clark’s relationship. It was also insightful to hear her speak about coaching and the rest of the Fever roster. If White continues to sharpen her skills and grow as a coach, she could eventually be regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Indiana made a strong decision in having her guide Clark for the foreseeable future.